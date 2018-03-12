These aren’t your run-of-the-mill off-road events, but instead a chance to test yourself in a new, unique way across a 10km route. Wolf Run hosts four events a year (one for each season) and their events are known for conjuring up a true sense of wilderness and adventure in a friendly and safe environment. You’ll find both natural and constructed obstacles during a Wolf Run event and it’s important to remember, this isn’t a race but an experience that will test you in a new way. Wolf Runs currently operates in the Midlands with events in both Warwickshire and Leicestershire.