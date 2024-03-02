We are a friendly running club, open to all abilities for over 18s. Our focus is on enjoying the physical and mental benefits gained from running off road around the beautiful Worcestershire countryside. As a recently established and developing club we welcome new members to join us on our exciting journey. Worcestershire Trailblazers offer something a bit different to the Worcestershire running community which we hope you will enjoy. The ethos of the club is to vary meeting places to provide new and interesting routes for everyone to enjoy. In addition to our trail runs we offer members a full marathon training long run schedule that will include country lane routes to get you ready for the big day!
