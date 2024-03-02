We are a friendly running club, open to all abilities for over 18s. Our focus is on enjoying the physical and mental benefits gained from running off road around the beautiful Worcestershire countryside. ​ As a recently established and developing club we welcome new members to join us on our exciting journey. Worcestershire Trailblazers offer something a bit different to the Worcestershire running community which we hope you will enjoy. ​ The ethos of the club is to vary meeting places to provide new and interesting routes for everyone to enjoy. In addition to our trail runs we offer members a full marathon training long run schedule that will include country lane routes to get you ready for the big day!