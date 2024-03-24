Logo
YellowJacket Racing was originally founded in 1989 with the sole purpose of keeping the tradition of the Webster Turkey Trot alive. in 1999 they expanded to bring new and unique events to the community with multiple trail running series, duathlons, triathlons. and unique road events.

Upcoming events
Hippity Hop Fun Run/Walk - Fleet Feet Rochester - Benefitting Bivona Child Advocacy CenterHippity Hop Fun Run/Walk - Fleet Feet Rochester - Benefitting Bivona Child Advocacy CenterRochester
24 Mar
Fleet Feet Dirt Cheap Trail Race SeriesFleet Feet Dirt Cheap Trail Race SeriesRochester
8 May
Sehgahunda Trail Marathon, Marathon Relay, & Vale of Three FallsSehgahunda Trail Marathon, Marathon Relay, & Vale of Three FallsSaint James
18 May
RUN585 Race SeriesRUN585 Race SeriesRochester
5 Jun
Mendon Mauler Trail RunMendon Mauler Trail RunHoneoye Falls
7 Jun
Harborfest 5K & 10KHarborfest 5K & 10KRochester
22 Jun
Shoreline Half Marathon & 5KShoreline Half Marathon & 5KMonroe County
20 Jul
