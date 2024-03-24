YellowJacket Racing
YellowJacket Racing was originally founded in 1989 with the sole purpose of keeping the tradition of the Webster Turkey Trot alive. in 1999 they expanded to bring new and unique events to the community with multiple trail running series, duathlons, triathlons. and unique road events.
YellowJacket Racing was originally founded in 1989 with the sole purpose of keeping the tradition of the Webster Turkey Trot alive. in 1999 they expanded to bring new and unique events to the community with multiple trail running series, duathlons, triathlons. and unique road events.
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Hippity Hop Fun Run/Walk - Fleet Feet Rochester - Benefitting Bivona Child Advocacy CenterRochester
24 Mar