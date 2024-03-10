Since 2000, Zoe of Zig Zag Running started running, starting from scratch with the feat of trying to get to complete a 5k, taking the couch to 5k training plan. It just didn't stop there, over the years pushing herself, this self motivation eventually evolved into marathon running. Zoe has completed Marathons, Ultra Marathons, 5 Marathons in 5 Days, 52 marathons in 52 weeks, 10 marathons in 10 days, 100 marathons in 100 weeks, a 50k & a 50 mile Ultra marathon, with her target next of completing a 100 mile race. ​ Stephens background is in Hypnosis, therapy, sports coaching and Entertainment. ​ During this time we have both gained valuable experience in what it takes to organise a good marathon, we have also both met and made friends with some wonderful people who are such fun to be around, with useful advice, assistance and encouragement throughout the country and even in other corners of the world Our mission is to give our runners the best experience and encourage others to achieve their goals and dreams and to also impart the ideals of good sportsmanship, community and health.