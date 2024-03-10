Logo
Zig Zag Running
Since 2000, Zoe of Zig Zag Running started running, starting from scratch with the feat of trying to get to complete a 5k, taking the couch to 5k training plan. It just didn't stop there, over the years pushing herself, this self motivation eventually evolved into marathon running. Zoe has completed Marathons, Ultra Marathons, 5 Marathons in 5 Days, 52 marathons in 52 weeks, 10 marathons in 10 days, 100 marathons in 100 weeks, a 50k & a 50 mile Ultra marathon, with her target next of completing a 100 mile race. ​ Stephens background is in Hypnosis, therapy, sports coaching and Entertainment. ​ During this time we have both gained valuable experience in what it takes to organise a good marathon, we have also both met and made friends with some wonderful people who are such fun to be around, with useful advice, assistance and encouragement throughout the country and even in other corners of the world Our mission is to give our runners the best experience and encourage others to achieve their goals and dreams and to also impart the ideals of good sportsmanship, community and health.

Upcoming events
Zig Zag ChallengeZig Zag ChallengeBrandon
10 Mar
St Patricks Day ChallengeSt Patricks Day ChallengePeterborough
17 Mar
Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the FarmMoo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the FarmBuntingford
23 Mar
The Easter ChallengeThe Easter ChallengeBury Saint Edmunds
29 Mar
Haughley Festival of RunningHaughley Festival of RunningHaughley
7 Apr
Huntingdon ChallengeHuntingdon ChallengeHuntingdon
14 Apr
The "Other" RunThe "Other" RunBury Saint Edmunds
21 Apr
Zig Zag Marathon and Half MarathonZig Zag Marathon and Half MarathonBury Saint Edmunds
12 May
The Birthday RunThe Birthday RunBrandon
19 May
SunTime RunTime SunTime RunTime Huntingdon
26 May
Circuit Du Sore Legs - Part QuatreCircuit Du Sore Legs - Part QuatreWare
2 Jun
The Valley of the Owls RunThe Valley of the Owls RunBury Saint Edmunds
9 Jun
Cock-a-doodle DawdleCock-a-doodle DawdleBuntingford
29 Jun
The Summer Ready RunThe Summer Ready RunPeterborough
7 Jul
Run for Ice CreamRun for Ice CreamBrandon
14 Jul
Great Barrow Challenge - Day 1Great Barrow Challenge - Day 1Barrow
26 Jul
Great Barrow Challenge - Five in Ten SeriesGreat Barrow Challenge - Five in Ten SeriesBarrow
26 Jul
Great Barrow Challenge - Ten in Ten SeriesGreat Barrow Challenge - Ten in Ten SeriesBarrow
26 Jul
Great Barrow Challenge - Day 2Great Barrow Challenge - Day 2Barrow
27 Jul
Great Barrow Challenge - Day 3Great Barrow Challenge - Day 3Barrow
28 Jul
