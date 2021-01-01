Let’s Do This Payment TermsTerms not defined here are defined in our Terms of Use.
- Payments
- During the Event Registration Process, we shall notify you of the cost of your Order (including any booking fees) (the “Price”).
- Payment of the Price via our relevant Channels must be made by one of the payment methods displayed on the Channel at the current time. By submitting your credit or debit card details or, when available, your other payment details such as for Apple Pay or PayPal (your “Payment Method”) you are representing that you are the card holder of the relevant credit or debit card, and/or of the PayPal account, or are expressly authorised to use such credit or debit card or PayPal account.
- In order to submit your Order on your behalf, we will require you to pay the full Price directly to us using your selected Payment Method. Before we submit your Order we will either need to take full payment of the Price or obtain an irrevocable pre-authorisation from your Payment Method for the full Price. Once the Event Organizer or their Ticket Seller has confirmed your Order (or any part of it) a binding contract will be formed between you and the Event Organizer and/or their Ticket Seller, as applicable. As we are acting as your agent in relation to the payment of the Price, any refunds owed to you in respect of the Event shall be subject to the relevant Event Terms.
- Your obligations
- You promise that your Registration Information is accurate and up to date and that if any of the Registration Information changes prior to the relevant Event, you will notify us within a reasonable time prior to that Event.
- When you signify your agreement to the relevant Event Terms, you are giving an undertaking to us that you will comply with, and will ensure any Other participants comply with the relevant Event Terms
- Our obligations
Once you have completed the Event Registration Process and we have received the Price from you we will:
- submit your Order to the Organizer or Ticket Seller (as applicable) on your behalf; and
- send a confirmation of the acceptance of your Order as soon as practicable following the Organizer and/or Ticket Seller’s confirmation to us.
- Please note that we are simply acting as a facilitator in respect of the Event and the completion of the Event Registration Process does not provide any guarantee that you or any Other Participants will be able to participate in the relevant Event or that the Additional Products will be supplied. Only when we have submitted your Order and received a confirmation email from the relevant Event Organizer or Ticket Seller that your Order (or any part of your Order) has been accepted will a binding contract be formed between you and the Event Organizer or Ticket Seller as applicable. As soon as practicable after we receive this confirmation email, we shall communicate this to you. If your Order or any part of it is not accepted by the Event Organizer or Ticket Seller (as applicable) we will refund to you the relevant amount of the Price, or, if we have only taken an irrevocable pre-authorisation from your Payment Method, we will cancel the relevant part of the pre-authorisation and only take payment in respect of any elements of your Order which have been accepted.
- Our commission
- We provide the Registration Service free of charge to you. However you should be aware that we do receive a commission from the relevant Event Organizer each time we register a participant for an Event and/or submit orders for Additional Products.
- Events we don’t have a registration arrangements with
- We may promote or refer to some Events for which the relevant organizer has not signed up as an Organizer with us, and for which we cannot therefore offer our Event Registration Service. If you want to sign up for those Events we will direct you to their website.
- The Service may include links to third party websites that are controlled and maintained by others. Any link to other websites is not an endorsement of such websites and you acknowledge and agree that we are not responsible for the content or availability of any such websites. We recommend you review those website’s terms and conditions and privacy policies to ensure you are happy to use them.