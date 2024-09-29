All Events
ChevronRight
Road Cycling Events
ChevronRight
South West
ChevronRight
Exeter
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Road Cycling Events in Exeter

1 events found
Moor to Sea

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

1. Moor to Sea

Location

Kennford, Devon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£43
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events
1
image
🇬🇧