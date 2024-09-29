All Events
Road Cycling Events
South West
Exeter
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Road Cycling Events in Exeter
1 events found
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
1. Moor to Sea
Kennford, Devon
4.3
(1 reviews)
£43
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events