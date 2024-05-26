All Events
ChevronRight
Road Cycling Events
ChevronRight
London
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Road Cycling Events in London

9 events found
2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
Booked 372 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£32 – £275
Booking perks
Heart
Spring Onion 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2. Spring Onion 2024

Location

Cobham, Surrey

Star4.2

(29 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

3. London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£150
Booking perksRoad
Heart
London to Southend
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

4. London to Southend

Location

London, Greater London

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£28.90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
London to Amsterdam Cycle - September

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

5. London to Amsterdam Cycle - September

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£150
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour

Thursday, 19 Sept 2024

6. London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour

Location

East Molesey, Surrey

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
London to Brighton Cycle

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

7. London to Brighton Cycle

Location

London, Greater London

Running

medium (50–100km)

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly
Heart
London to Paris Cycle - July

Friday, 19 Jul 2024

8. London to Paris Cycle - July

Location

London, Greater London

Great sceneryRoad
Heart
London to Paris Cycle - September

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

9. London to Paris Cycle - September

Location

London, Greater London

Great sceneryRoad
Heart
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 events
1
image
🇬🇧