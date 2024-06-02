All Events
Road Cycling Events in June 2022

14 events found
The Grange Spa Sportive 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

1. The Grange Spa Sportive 2024

Location

Sleaford, Lincolnshire

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Norwich 60/30

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

2. Norwich 60/30

Location

Norwich, Norfolk

Star4.3

(6 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £28.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Norwich 100

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

3. Norwich 100

Location

Norwich, Norfolk

Star2.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £29.50
Booking perksHilly road
Hook Norton Brewery Sportive
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

4. Hook Norton Brewery Sportive

Location

Hook Norton, Oxfordshire

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The Flat 100
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

5. The Flat 100

Location

Thorne, South Yorkshire

Star4.9

(209 reviews)

Ticket£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

6. Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

Star4.5

(42 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

7. Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive

Location

Haselbech, Northamptonshire

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perks
Coast to Coast in a Day

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

8. Coast to Coast in a Day

Location

Seascale, Cumbria

Ticket£90
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Vale Brewery Sportive

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

9. Vale Brewery Sportive

Location

Brill, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksRoad
Birmingham Property Cycle

Thursday, 6 Jun 2024

10. Birmingham Property Cycle

Location

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire

The Big Ride Home

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

11. The Big Ride Home

Location

Cumbria, Cumbria

Great sceneryRoad
London to Brighton Cycle

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

12. London to Brighton Cycle

Location

London, Greater London

Running

medium (50–100km)

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly
Goddards Brewery Sportive

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

13. Goddards Brewery Sportive

Location

Branstone, Isle of Wight

Ticket£30 – £37.50
Booking perksRoad
The Regain Cycling Challenge

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

14. The Regain Cycling Challenge

Location

Andover, Hampshire

Running

10k

Ticket£20 – £99
Booking perksRoad
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 events
1
