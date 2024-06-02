All Events
Road Cycling Events
Road Cycling Events in June 2022
14 events found
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
1. The Grange Spa Sportive 2024
Sleaford, Lincolnshire
4.8
(3 reviews)
£28 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
2. Norwich 60/30
Norwich, Norfolk
4.3
(6 reviews)
£24 – £28.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
3. Norwich 100
Norwich, Norfolk
2.5
(2 reviews)
£26 – £29.50
Booking perksHilly road
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
4. Hook Norton Brewery Sportive
Hook Norton, Oxfordshire
4.5
(27 reviews)
£25 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
5. The Flat 100
Thorne, South Yorkshire
4.9
(209 reviews)
£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Booked 7 times this week
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
6. Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
4.5
(42 reviews)
£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
7. Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive
Haselbech, Northamptonshire
£30 – £45
Booking perks
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
8. Coast to Coast in a Day
Seascale, Cumbria
£90
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
9. Vale Brewery Sportive
Brill, Buckinghamshire
£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksRoad
Thursday, 6 Jun 2024
10. Birmingham Property Cycle
Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
11. The Big Ride Home
Cumbria, Cumbria
Great sceneryRoad
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
12. London to Brighton Cycle
London, Greater London
medium (50–100km)
4.0
(3 reviews)
Great atmosphereHilly
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
13. Goddards Brewery Sportive
Branstone, Isle of Wight
£30 – £37.50
Booking perksRoad
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
14. The Regain Cycling Challenge
Andover, Hampshire
10k
£20 – £99
Booking perksRoad
