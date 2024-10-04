All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Trail Runs in October 2022

21 events found
Atlantic Coast Challenge

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

1. Atlantic Coast Challenge

Location

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£70 – £200
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

2. Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024

Location

Ashley Heath, Dorset

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(9 reviews)

Ticket£63
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

3. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25

Location

London, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon, 5k

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £59
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

4. Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler

Location

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(10 reviews)

Ticket£90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

5. HARP Mud Run

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Thames Meander – Autumn
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

6. Thames Meander – Autumn

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star3.9

(83 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Barrows and Downs

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

7. Barrows and Downs

Location

Tilshead, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(11 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

8. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

9. The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(52 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
North Chilterns 50K

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

10. North Chilterns 50K

Location

Luton, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(8 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

11. High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(126 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

12. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run

Location

Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire

Ticket£40
Booking perksHilly
Heart
The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

13. The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024

Location

Corfe Castle, Dorset

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star5.0

(100 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £150
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
South Downs Way Ultra Run - October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

14. South Downs Way Ultra Run - October

Location

Petersfield, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Running Tribe Series - Course 1

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

15. Running Tribe Series - Course 1

Location

Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Thames Trail Ultra

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

16. Thames Trail Ultra

Location

Village, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.1

(27 reviews)

Ticket£67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Brenig Way 50k Trail Race

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

17. Brenig Way 50k Trail Race

Location

Corwen, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.3

(7 reviews)

Ticket£13.50 – £49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

18. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The November Nightmare

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

19. The November Nightmare

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

20. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

21. Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile

Location

Mold, Denbighshire

Running

10 miles and more

Star4.6

(33 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
