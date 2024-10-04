Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Trail Runs in October 2022
Friday, 4 Oct 2024
1. Atlantic Coast Challenge
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon, marathon
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
2. Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024
Ashley Heath, Dorset
ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
3. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
London, Greater London
ultramarathon, 5k
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
4. Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler
Upton Towans, Cornwall
ultramarathon
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
(39 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
6. Thames Meander – Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(83 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
7. Barrows and Downs
Tilshead, Wiltshire
half marathon, marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
8. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
9. The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
10k, half marathon
(52 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
10. North Chilterns 50K
Luton, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
11. High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn
Brandon, Suffolk
half marathon
(126 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
12. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
13. The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024
Corfe Castle, Dorset
ultramarathon and more
(100 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
14. South Downs Way Ultra Run - October
Petersfield, West Sussex
ultramarathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
15. Running Tribe Series - Course 1
Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
16. Thames Trail Ultra
Village, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
17. Brenig Way 50k Trail Race
Corwen, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
18. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
19. The November Nightmare
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
20. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
21. Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile
Mold, Denbighshire
10 miles and more
(33 reviews)