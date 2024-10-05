🐣 Pay less with early bird access - Click to see our full list of early bird event offers
Lace up, warm up and get ready to run! Known as the world’s most accessible sport, all you need is a pair of trainers, a little bit of get-up-and-go and you’re off! You choose your distances and you set your own pace - whether that’s a gentle 5 minute run around the block, a quick 5k, a leisurely 10k trail run or a next-level, stamina-testing, multi-hour ultra marathon - it’s up to you. There’s something out there for all levels and abilities and absolutely everyone is welcome. So, type in your desired dates, location or distance, book your chosen event and prepare to get your endorphins pumping as you explore even more of the glorious outdoors (while working some magic for your physical and mental health too)!
Top Running Events in the UK

Events that our community are currently loving

AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Booked 1009 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Booked 952 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(514 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Running in the UK

The United Kingdom has a busy running calendar with the biggest and most hotly anticipated running event being the London Marathon at the end of April. Events like the Cardiff Half, Brighton Marathon and Edinburgh Marathon also draw big crowds, ranging from 10,000 to 22,000 participants. Expect to meet amazing people from all over the world, and probably get overtaken by a giant foam beer bottle.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I start running?
Running is the most accessible sport, and London boasts infinite opportunities to get those running shoes on with parkruns, color runs, and numerous beginner-friendly 5ks to ease you into your running journey. To stay motivated, pick a training plan and find a friend to train and run with.
What types of running races are there?
There are running races for all levels, from beginners looking to complete their first race to advanced athletes looking to set a PR or pushing their mileage in an ultramarathon. For those looking for a fun experience with friends and family, there are a number of obstacle course races or fun runs. Normal road races usually come as 5ks, 10ks, half marathons, or marathons. Ultramarathons, anything above 26.2 miles, tend to be on trails.
What are the best running events in the UK?
The best running events in the UK are the London Marathon, the Great North Run, and the Hackney Half Marathon.
Are there trail races in the UK?
There are a number of trail races in the UK, from the 100-km Race to the Stones to the Coastal Trail Series Suffolk on the south coast.
What are the best UK running events for beginners?
There are plenty of parkruns all around the UK every Saturday which are free to enter. For crowds and atmosphere, two of the most popular 10ks in the UK are the Vitality London 10000 and the Asda Foundation Leeds 10k.
