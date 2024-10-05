From our partners
Top Running Events in the UK
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Popular UK Running Events
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
2024 Vitality London 10,000
London, Greater London
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
London 10k 2024
London, Greater London
10k
(1269 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Brighton, Brighton and Hove
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
About us
Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.
Running in the UK
The United Kingdom has a busy running calendar with the biggest and most hotly anticipated running event being the London Marathon at the end of April. Events like the Cardiff Half, Brighton Marathon and Edinburgh Marathon also draw big crowds, ranging from 10,000 to 22,000 participants. Expect to meet amazing people from all over the world, and probably get overtaken by a giant foam beer bottle.