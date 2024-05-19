All Events
South West
Swimming Events in South West
10 events found
Booked 7 times this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. Roadford Lake Swim
Devon, Devon
4.1
(3 reviews)
£29 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
2. Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon
Totnes, Devon
4.5
(8 reviews)
£38 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
3. Dartmouth Open Water Swim
Dartmouth, Devon
4.5
(30 reviews)
£30 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
4. The Burgh Island Race 2024
Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon
£8 – £45
Booking perks
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
5. English Riviera Swim
Torquay, Torbay
4.8
(4 reviews)
£24 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
6. The One on the River - Henley
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
olympic, sprint and more
3.1
(9 reviews)
£25 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
7. Dawlish Swim
Dawlish Warren, Devon
3.8
(2 reviews)
£29 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Booked 5 times this week
Sunday, 26 May 2024
8. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
£20 – £75
Booking perks
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
9. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
£25 – £110
Booking perks
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
10. The Thurlestone Arch Race
Kingsbridge, Devon
10k
£8 – £70
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 events