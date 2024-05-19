All Events
Swimming Events
South West
Swimming Events in South West

10 events found
Roadford Lake Swim
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. Roadford Lake Swim

Devon, Devon

4.1

(3 reviews)

£29 – £55
Great atmosphere
Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

2. Wild Dart Swim & Aquathlon

Totnes, Devon

4.5

(8 reviews)

£38 – £60
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
Dartmouth Open Water Swim

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

3. Dartmouth Open Water Swim

Dartmouth, Devon

4.5

(30 reviews)

£30 – £47
Great atmosphere, Great scenery, Flat
The Burgh Island Race 2024

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

4. The Burgh Island Race 2024

Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon

£8 – £45
Booking perks
English Riviera Swim

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

5. English Riviera Swim

Torquay, Torbay

4.8

(4 reviews)

£24 – £44
Great atmosphere
The One on the River - Henley

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

6. The One on the River - Henley

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

olympic, sprint and more

3.1

(9 reviews)

£25 – £110
Great atmosphere
Dawlish Swim

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

7. Dawlish Swim

Dawlish Warren, Devon

3.8

(2 reviews)

£29 – £49
Great atmosphere, Great scenery
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

8. The One on the River - Marlow

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

£20 – £75
Booking perks
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

9. The One on the River - Marlow

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

£25 – £110
Booking perks
The Thurlestone Arch Race
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

10. The Thurlestone Arch Race

Kingsbridge, Devon

Running

10k

£8 – £70
Booking perks
