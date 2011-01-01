Liverpool has a buzzing triathlon community, with some friendly clubs such as Mersey Tri or West Lancs Tri Club welcoming newcomers to the sport. The nearby GO TRI Come & Give It A Go is a great opportunity to try out a super-sprint distance if you’ve never done a triathlon before. At the other end of the spectrum, the Ironman UK is in nearby Bolton, and is the ultimate challenge for triathletes in the Lancashire hills.