All Events
ChevronRight
Triathlons
ChevronRight
North West
ChevronRight
Liverpool
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Triathlons in Liverpool

Liverpool has a buzzing triathlon community, with some friendly clubs such as Mersey Tri or West Lancs Tri Club welcoming newcomers to the sport. The nearby GO TRI Come & Give It A Go is a great opportunity to try out a super-sprint distance if you’ve never done a triathlon before. At the other end of the spectrum, the Ironman UK is in nearby Bolton, and is the ultimate challenge for triathletes in the Lancashire hills.

0 events found
Search

No results

We couldn’t find anything matching your search. Try searching other keywords or adjusting your filters.
Showing 1 - 0 of 0 events
image
🇬🇧