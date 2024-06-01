Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons
By far the most popular multidisciplinary sport, a triathlon combines swimming, cycling and running in sequence. There are five officially recognised distances and plenty more for the fun of it. Whether it’s your very first triathlon or your 50th, there are incredible events for all levels running up and down the whole country. Find hundreds of the best UK triathlon events on Let’s Do This, with races to book for every level. No matter which time of the year you’re looking to compete, discover triathlons near you today.
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
(129 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
3. London T100
London, Greater London
super sprint
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
4. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
sprint, super sprint
(109 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
5. Hart Triathlon Series
Fleet, Hampshire
sprint
(55 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
6. Dartmouth Triathlon
Dartmouth, Devon
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
super sprint
(167 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
8. Roade Sprint Triathlon
Roade, Northamptonshire
sprint, super sprint
(38 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
9. Radley Triathlon 2024
Radley, Oxfordshire
sprint and more
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
10. East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024
East Leake, Nottinghamshire
(131 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
11. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Paignton, Torbay
sprint
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
12. Torbay Triathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
13. Duston Triathlon
Northampton, Northamptonshire
super sprint
(60 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
14. Ringwood Triathlon
Ringwood, Hampshire
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
15. Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
16. The First Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
(60 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint
(10 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
18. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Uppingham, Rutland
sprint
Monday, 6 May 2024
19. Tonbridge Triathlon 2024
Tonbridge, Kent
Monday, 6 May 2024
20. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
(31 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
21. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
22. THE ROC Wales
Abersoch, Gwynedd
super sprint, half ironman
Saturday, 11 May 2024
23. The All Nations Triathlon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint
(19 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
24. THE ROC Trilogy
half ironman
Sunday, 12 May 2024
25. Spring Waveney Triathlon
Bungay, Suffolk
super sprint
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
26. Roadford Lake Triathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(2 reviews)
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
27. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
28. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
29. Dorney Triathlon - June
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
30. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
31. SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
32. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
33. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June
Poole, Dorset
sprint
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
34. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Abersoch, Gwynedd
olympic, sprint and more
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
35. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
sprint, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
36. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
olympic, super sprint, sprint
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
37. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Chertsey, Surrey
sprint and more
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
38. The Northumbrian
Hexham, Northumberland
ironman, half ironman
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
39. English Riviera Triathlon
Torquay, Torbay
olympic, sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
40. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
41. FixAddiction Triathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
42. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
43. Hitchin Triathlon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(63 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
44. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
45. Upton Tri + & Duathlon
Worcester, Worcestershire
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
46. The Bridge Children's Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
47. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
48. Ironbourne
Eastbourne, East Sussex
ironman, half ironman, marathon
(7 reviews)
Triathlons in the UK
The triathlon is a multi-sport event combining swimming, cycling and running. The length and duration of these events can vary greatly, ranging from just a few miles to 140 plus. In addition, conditions in competition can differ from event to event. The swim could be in an indoor pool or the sea, and cycling or running on flat coastal roads or rolling countryside hills.
The UK plays host to some of the best triathlon events in the world. Large scale events such as the ITU Worlds Triathlon Leeds and London Triathlon host athletes of all levels of experience with big crowds building a buzzing atmosphere.
What’s the best UK triathlon event for me?
On Let's Do This, you can refine your search for a triathlon by exploring different race distances.
The Super-Sprint distance (400m, 10k, 2.5k) and Sprint distance (750m, 20k, 5k) triathlons are great for beginners looking to explore multi-sport. These events can be attempted without much prior training. But if you want to be competitive you should practice your transitions as they can make a big difference to your time.
Olympic distance triathlons (1.5k, 40k, 10k) are the standard distance for international competition. To be competitive here, you’ll need to take your training seriously. If you can finish one of these in under 3 hours, kudos to you.
The final two distances are the Middle Distance / Half Ironman (1.9k, 90k, 21.1k) and the Full Distance / Ironman (3.8k, 180k, 42.2k). Finishing these events is an achievement in itself. If you have trained well for a Half Ironman you could be pushing for under 6 hours for men and 7 for women. For the full distance, anything under the 17hr cut off point is a solid accomplishment, but under 13 hours (men) and 14 hours (women) deserves serious respect.