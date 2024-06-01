All Events
By far the most popular multidisciplinary sport, a triathlon combines swimming, cycling and running in sequence. There are five officially recognised distances and plenty more for the fun of it. Whether it’s your very first triathlon or your 50th, there are incredible events for all levels running up and down the whole country. Find hundreds of the best UK triathlon events on Let’s Do This, with races to book for every level. No matter which time of the year you’re looking to compete, discover triathlons near you today.

Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.6

(129 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £275
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
London T100
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

3. London T100

Location

London, Greater London

Running

super sprint

Ticket£51.67 – £249
Booking perks
Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

4. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(109 reviews)

Ticket£55.99 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Hart Triathlon Series
Monday, 6 May 2024

5. Hart Triathlon Series

Location

Fleet, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star4.4

(55 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Dartmouth Triathlon
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

6. Dartmouth Triathlon

Location

Dartmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024

Location

Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £225
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Roade Sprint Triathlon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

8. Roade Sprint Triathlon

Location

Roade, Northamptonshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.4

(38 reviews)

Ticket£34 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Radley Triathlon 2024
Friday, 29 Mar 2024

9. Radley Triathlon 2024

Location

Radley, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint and more

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

10. East Leake Pool Sprint Triathlon 2024

Location

East Leake, Nottinghamshire

Star4.8

(131 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

11. Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
Torbay Triathlon Spring
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

12. Torbay Triathlon Spring

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Duston Triathlon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

13. Duston Triathlon

Location

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Running

super sprint

Star4.8

(60 reviews)

Ticket£18.66 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Ringwood Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

14. Ringwood Triathlon

Location

Ringwood, Hampshire

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Exmouth Triathlon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

15. Exmouth Triathlon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly
The First Tri
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

16. The First Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(60 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Dorney Triathlon - May
Saturday, 4 May 2024

17. Dorney Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.6

(10 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

18. Uppingham Pool Sprint Triathlon and Children's Aquathlon 2024

Location

Uppingham, Rutland

Running

sprint

Ticket£20 – £54
Booking perks
Tonbridge Triathlon 2024
Monday, 6 May 2024

19. Tonbridge Triathlon 2024

Location

Tonbridge, Kent

Ticket£52 – £77
Booking perksRoad
Winchester Triathlon 2024
Monday, 6 May 2024

20. Winchester Triathlon 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Wednesday, 8 May 2024

21. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
THE ROC Wales
Saturday, 11 May 2024

22. THE ROC Wales

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

super sprint, half ironman

Ticket£80 – £595
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
The All Nations Triathlon

Saturday, 11 May 2024

23. The All Nations Triathlon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(19 reviews)

Ticket£60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
THE ROC Trilogy

Saturday, 11 May 2024

24. THE ROC Trilogy

Location

Running

half ironman

Ticket£216.67 – £595
Booking perks
Spring Waveney Triathlon
Sunday, 12 May 2024

25. Spring Waveney Triathlon

Location

Bungay, Suffolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£17.33 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Roadford Lake Triathlon
Sunday, 19 May 2024

26. Roadford Lake Triathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £121
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Wednesday, 29 May 2024

27. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

28. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Dorney Triathlon - June
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

29. Dorney Triathlon - June

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

30. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

31. SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Star4.3

(33 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Eastbourne Triathlon
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

32. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

33. Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - June

Location

Poole, Dorset

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(3 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

34. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

35. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

Running

sprint, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£22 – £65
Booking perksRoad
The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

36. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

olympic, super sprint, sprint

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

37. Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Chertsey, Surrey

Running

sprint and more

Ticket£25 – £65
Booking perks
The Northumbrian
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

38. The Northumbrian

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

ironman, half ironman

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£185 – £340
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
English Riviera Triathlon
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

39. English Riviera Triathlon

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Running

olympic, sprint, super sprint

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

40. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
FixAddiction Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

41. FixAddiction Triathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

42. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star3.3

(90 reviews)

Ticket£17.76 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Hitchin Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

43. Hitchin Triathlon

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

44. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

super sprint

Star4.6

(45 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

45. Upton Tri + & Duathlon

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Ticket£54 – £96
Booking perks
The Bridge Children's Triathlon

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

46. The Bridge Children's Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

47. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.6

(18 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Ironbourne
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

48. Ironbourne

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

ironman, half ironman, marathon

Star4.2

(7 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £360
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Triathlons in the UK

The triathlon is a multi-sport event combining swimming, cycling and running. The length and duration of these events can vary greatly, ranging from just a few miles to 140 plus. In addition, conditions in competition can differ from event to event. The swim could be in an indoor pool or the sea, and cycling or running on flat coastal roads or rolling countryside hills.

The UK plays host to some of the best triathlon events in the world. Large scale events such as the ITU Worlds Triathlon Leeds and London Triathlon host athletes of all levels of experience with big crowds building a buzzing atmosphere.

What’s the best UK triathlon event for me?

On Let's Do This, you can refine your search for a triathlon by exploring different race distances.

The Super-Sprint distance (400m, 10k, 2.5k) and Sprint distance (750m, 20k, 5k) triathlons are great for beginners looking to explore multi-sport. These events can be attempted without much prior training. But if you want to be competitive you should practice your transitions as they can make a big difference to your time.

Olympic distance triathlons (1.5k, 40k, 10k) are the standard distance for international competition. To be competitive here, you’ll need to take your training seriously. If you can finish one of these in under 3 hours, kudos to you.

The final two distances are the Middle Distance / Half Ironman (1.9k, 90k, 21.1k) and the Full Distance / Ironman (3.8k, 180k, 42.2k). Finishing these events is an achievement in itself. If you have trained well for a Half Ironman you could be pushing for under 6 hours for men and 7 for women. For the full distance, anything under the 17hr cut off point is a solid accomplishment, but under 13 hours (men) and 14 hours (women) deserves serious respect.

