Triathlons in Wales

Wales offers a wide range of Triathlons, across all internationally recognised distances. The World Bogsnorkelling Triathlon is perhaps the most unusual event on our calendar, but there are plenty of short-distance sprint races for beginners just getting to grips with the sport. At the more challenging end, the Brutal Extreme Triathlons have been voted the ‘World’s Toughest Triathlon’ and Ironman Wales is one of only 2 official Ironman races in the UK.

THE ROC Wales
Saturday, 11 May 2024

1. THE ROC Wales

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

super sprint, half ironman

Ticket£80 – £595
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

2. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

3. Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

sprint, olympic

Star3.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
