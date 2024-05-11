Wales offers a wide range of Triathlons, across all internationally recognised distances. The World Bogsnorkelling Triathlon is perhaps the most unusual event on our calendar, but there are plenty of short-distance sprint races for beginners just getting to grips with the sport. At the more challenging end, the Brutal Extreme Triathlons have been voted the ‘World’s Toughest Triathlon’ and Ironman Wales is one of only 2 official Ironman races in the UK.