Super Sprint Triathlons

The Super-Sprint distance, sometimes called the Mini Triathlon, is a multisport event, consisting of a 400m swim, a 10km bike, and a 2.5km run. It is the shortest standard triathlon distance, and is most popular with those who are new to the multidiscipline format of triathlon or for children wanting keep energised. It is a great way of understanding what race day is like, practising transitions, and having a fun time while doing it. Super-Sprints are often part of bigger triathlon events, where longer distances are on offer, so it is also an opportunity for friends and family to get involved rather than just spectating. Another exciting option is joining a super-sprint relay team: these fast-paced events are a great activity to do with a group of friends or you can compete as a family. These races always mix competitive spirit with an entertaining, friendly atmosphere. Many of these events hold the swim section indoors, so they can be held throughout the year. This makes it a great way for regular triathletes to stay sharp during the off-season.

40 events found
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Location

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Saturday, 18 May 2024

2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.6

(129 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £275
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
London T100
London T100

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

3. London T100

Location

London, Greater London

Running

super sprint

Ticket£51.67 – £249
Booking perks
Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

4. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(109 reviews)

Ticket£55.99 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dartmouth Triathlon
Dartmouth Triathlon

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

5. Dartmouth Triathlon

Location

Dartmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

6. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024

Location

Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £225
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Roade Sprint Triathlon
Roade Sprint Triathlon

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

7. Roade Sprint Triathlon

Location

Roade, Northamptonshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.4

(38 reviews)

Ticket£34 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Torbay Triathlon Spring
Torbay Triathlon Spring

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

8. Torbay Triathlon Spring

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Duston Triathlon
Duston Triathlon

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

9. Duston Triathlon

Location

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Running

super sprint

Star4.8

(60 reviews)

Ticket£18.66 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

10. Exmouth Triathlon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly
Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney Triathlon - May

Saturday, 4 May 2024

11. Dorney Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.6

(10 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester Triathlon 2024

Monday, 6 May 2024

12. Winchester Triathlon 2024

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

super sprint, sprint

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
THE ROC Wales
THE ROC Wales

Saturday, 11 May 2024

13. THE ROC Wales

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

super sprint, half ironman

Ticket£80 – £595
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Spring Waveney Triathlon
Spring Waveney Triathlon

Sunday, 12 May 2024

14. Spring Waveney Triathlon

Location

Bungay, Suffolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£17.33 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Roadford Lake Triathlon
Roadford Lake Triathlon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

15. Roadford Lake Triathlon

Location

Broadwoodwidger, Devon

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£54 – £121
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

16. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dorney Triathlon - June
Dorney Triathlon - June

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

17. Dorney Triathlon - June

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

18. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

19. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

olympic, super sprint, sprint

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
English Riviera Triathlon
English Riviera Triathlon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

20. English Riviera Triathlon

Location

Torquay, Torbay

Running

olympic, sprint, super sprint

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £74
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

21. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
FixAddiction Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

22. FixAddiction Triathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Hitchin Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

23. Hitchin Triathlon

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

24. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

super sprint

Star4.6

(45 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

25. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.6

(18 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
The Felixstowe Triathlon
The Felixstowe Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

26. The Felixstowe Triathlon

Location

Felixstowe, Suffolk

Running

super sprint and more

Ticket£25 – £125
Booking perks
Bedford Triathlon Team Relays

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

27. Bedford Triathlon Team Relays

Location

Bedford, Bedford

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

28. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksFlat road
12th Midnight Man

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

29. 12th Midnight Man

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

half ironman, ironman, super sprint and more

Star4.5

(14 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £195
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

30. RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.8

(13 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Monday, 26 Aug 2024

31. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Ticket£50 – £70
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

32. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

33. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, olympic, super sprint

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£31.67 – £95
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

34. Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Location

Hove, Brighton and Hove

Running

super sprint, sprint and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

35. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(27 reviews)

Ticket£21.66 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

36. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

super sprint, sprint, olympic

Star4.7

(123 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dawlish Triathlon
Dawlish Triathlon

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

37. Dawlish Triathlon

Location

Dawlish Warren, Devon

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

38. Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(15 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The One on the River - Marlow
The One on the River - Marlow

Sunday, 26 May 2024

39. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

40. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
About Super-Sprint Triathlons in the UK

The Super-Sprint (or Mini Triathlon) is the shortest format recognised by the ITU. It's a great entry level event and they can be completed with very little training. As standard, Super-Sprint Triathlons start with a 400m swim, followed by a 10k bike ride and 2.5k run. These races are often seen as catalysts for athletes to graduate to longer form contests. For example, the Outlaw Triathlon (Full Distance) has its own Mini Triathlon called Future Outlaw, with the aim of inspiring and building a roadmap for newbies to go long.

As for all triathlons, you’ll need equipment to compete, much of this is common sense but make sure to read up on any specific race requirements your event may have. A wet suit is one to watch out for. See our blog post on the essential items for any triathlon have you prepared for any race.

What are the best Super-Sprint Triathlons?

These events are designed to let you try out the discipline and have a little fun. The stand out events in the Super-Sprint calendar are often a part of a larger triathlons, aiming to allow participants to get a feel for the atmosphere of the big name races.

What is the average time to complete a super-sprint triathlon?

A well practiced amateur competitor would expect to finish in under an hour. Anywhere around that mark can be considered a solid time.

How long should I train for a super-sprint triathlon?

Most people with a decent base level of fitness should not struggle to finish with any of the distances in here with little specific training. However, if you want to post a good time then training will always help. If you’ve already been training regularly in any of the disciplines then you might want to start out by trying a Sprint Triathlon instead.

