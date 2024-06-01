Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
The Super-Sprint distance, sometimes called the Mini Triathlon, is a multisport event, consisting of a 400m swim, a 10km bike, and a 2.5km run. It is the shortest standard triathlon distance, and is most popular with those who are new to the multidiscipline format of triathlon or for children wanting keep energised. It is a great way of understanding what race day is like, practising transitions, and having a fun time while doing it. Super-Sprints are often part of bigger triathlon events, where longer distances are on offer, so it is also an opportunity for friends and family to get involved rather than just spectating. Another exciting option is joining a super-sprint relay team: these fast-paced events are a great activity to do with a group of friends or you can compete as a family. These races always mix competitive spirit with an entertaining, friendly atmosphere. Many of these events hold the swim section indoors, so they can be held throughout the year. This makes it a great way for regular triathletes to stay sharp during the off-season.
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
(129 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
3. London T100
London, Greater London
super sprint
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
4. Wilmslow Spring Triathlon 2024
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
sprint, super sprint
(109 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
5. Dartmouth Triathlon
Dartmouth, Devon
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
6. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
super sprint
(167 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
7. Roade Sprint Triathlon
Roade, Northamptonshire
sprint, super sprint
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. Torbay Triathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint and more
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Duston Triathlon
Northampton, Northamptonshire
super sprint
(60 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
10. Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
11. Dorney Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint
(10 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
12. Winchester Triathlon 2024
Winchester, Hampshire
super sprint, sprint
(31 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
13. THE ROC Wales
Abersoch, Gwynedd
super sprint, half ironman
Sunday, 12 May 2024
14. Spring Waveney Triathlon
Bungay, Suffolk
super sprint
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
15. Roadford Lake Triathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(2 reviews)
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
16. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - May
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
17. Dorney Triathlon - June
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
18. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
19. The 15th Dartford Bridge Triathlon
Dartford, Kent
olympic, super sprint, sprint
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
20. English Riviera Triathlon
Torquay, Torbay
olympic, sprint, super sprint
(4 reviews)
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
21. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
22. FixAddiction Triathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
23. Hitchin Triathlon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(63 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
24. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
25. Dorney Lake Triathlon - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
26. The Felixstowe Triathlon
Felixstowe, Suffolk
super sprint and more
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
27. Bedford Triathlon Team Relays
Bedford, Bedford
super sprint
(3 reviews)
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
28. RunThrough Dorney Lake Evening Triathlon - August
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
29. 12th Midnight Man
Dartford, Kent
half ironman, ironman, super sprint and more
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
30. RunThrough Dorney Lake Triathlon - August
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
super sprint and more
(13 reviews)
Monday, 26 Aug 2024
31. South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic Triathlon
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
32. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
33. Dorney Lake Triathlon - September
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, olympic, super sprint
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
34. Brighton & Hove Triathlon
Hove, Brighton and Hove
super sprint, sprint and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
35. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
super sprint
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
36. Eton Dorney Triathlons - September
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
super sprint, sprint, olympic
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
37. Dawlish Triathlon
Dawlish Warren, Devon
sprint, super sprint
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
38. Torbay Triathlon Autumn
Paignton, Torbay
sprint, super sprint
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
39. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
40. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more
About Super-Sprint Triathlons in the UK
The Super-Sprint (or Mini Triathlon) is the shortest format recognised by the ITU. It's a great entry level event and they can be completed with very little training. As standard, Super-Sprint Triathlons start with a 400m swim, followed by a 10k bike ride and 2.5k run. These races are often seen as catalysts for athletes to graduate to longer form contests. For example, the Outlaw Triathlon (Full Distance) has its own Mini Triathlon called Future Outlaw, with the aim of inspiring and building a roadmap for newbies to go long.
As for all triathlons, you’ll need equipment to compete, much of this is common sense but make sure to read up on any specific race requirements your event may have. A wet suit is one to watch out for. See our blog post on the essential items for any triathlon have you prepared for any race.
What are the best Super-Sprint Triathlons?
These events are designed to let you try out the discipline and have a little fun. The stand out events in the Super-Sprint calendar are often a part of a larger triathlons, aiming to allow participants to get a feel for the atmosphere of the big name races.
What is the average time to complete a super-sprint triathlon?
A well practiced amateur competitor would expect to finish in under an hour. Anywhere around that mark can be considered a solid time.
How long should I train for a super-sprint triathlon?
Most people with a decent base level of fitness should not struggle to finish with any of the distances in here with little specific training. However, if you want to post a good time then training will always help. If you’ve already been training regularly in any of the disciplines then you might want to start out by trying a Sprint Triathlon instead.