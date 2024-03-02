Pegasus Ultra Running
A group of Ultra Endurance Enthusiasts who've spent the last decade working on and organising challenges around the world. They've survived the extreme conditions of Iceland, tamed the suffocating heat of the Death Valley and crossed the USA.
