Logo
Run The Wild
ExternalLink

Since 2013, Run the Wild has been dedicated to delivering incredible trail running adventures in the UK and European Alps. Trail running is the ultimate pursuit of freedom, of feeling alive and it's something we are really passionate about! There’s nothing that compares to the feeling of running along mountain paths and for a moment leaving behind your busy life. Start YOUR amazing journey with Run the Wild! The company was founded to bring this experience of running trails in the wild; free of the usual race and logistical burdens, to you. We love exploring places, not just running races. We love meeting people and having an adventure together. We like races too, but this is where our heart really lies and if we can help you have more fun running trails; whether to see the sun rise over Mt Blanc as you climb up over a mountain pass, or indeed to check out a future race route then we will be happy! Join us running off into the unknown, the path flowing underneath your feet, snow capped mountains glinting in the sun, clouds melting away in the valleys far below. Setting your heart and mind free... Exploring places... not running races. This is what it feels like to be alive! “The mountains are calling and I must go.” John Muir, Meet the team.

Since 2013, Run the Wild has been dedicated to delivering incredible trail running adventures in the UK and European Alps. Trail running is the ultimate pursuit of freedom, of feeling alive and it's something we are really passionate about! There’s nothing that compares to the feeling of running along mountain paths and for a moment leaving behind your busy life. Start YOUR amazing journey with Run the Wild! The company was founded to bring this experience of running trails in the wild; free of the usual race and logistical burdens, to you. We love exploring places, not just running races. We love meeting people and having an adventure together. We like races too, but this is where our heart really lies and if we can help you have more fun running trails; whether to see the sun rise over Mt Blanc as you climb up over a mountain pass, or indeed to check out a future race route then we will be happy! Join us running off into the unknown, the path flowing underneath your feet, snow capped mountains glinting in the sun, clouds melting away in the valleys far below. Setting your heart and mind free... Exploring places... not running races. This is what it feels like to be alive! “The mountains are calling and I must go.” John Muir, Meet the team.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Berko 10kBerko 10kBerkhamsted
16 Mar
Trail Running Pole Workshop - MarchTrail Running Pole Workshop - MarchTring
17 Mar
Run The Wild Half Marathon - SpringRun The Wild Half Marathon - SpringTring
30 Mar
Chilterns Trail MarathonChilterns Trail MarathonTring
13 Apr
Bluebell 13kBluebell 13kTring
28 Apr
Bluebell 13k - MayBluebell 13k - MayTring
4 May
Chilterns 30Chilterns 30Tring
11 May
Springtime TrailsSpringtime TrailsAldbury
19 May
Introduction to the Alps - Early JuneIntroduction to the Alps - Early JuneChamonix
31 May
Running and Yoga - Early JuneRunning and Yoga - Early JuneChamonix
31 May
Summer 10k - JuneSummer 10k - JuneTring
8 Jun
Introduction to the Alps - Mid JuneIntroduction to the Alps - Mid JuneChamonix
14 Jun
Running and Yoga - Mid JuneRunning and Yoga - Mid JuneChamonix
14 Jun
Trails in the Alps - Late JuneTrails in the Alps - Late JuneSaint-Gervais-les-Bains
28 Jun
Summer 10k - JulySummer 10k - JulyTring
6 Jul
Alpine Trail Running WeekendAlpine Trail Running WeekendSaint-Gervais-les-Bains
19 Jul
Chilterns 10kChilterns 10kAldbury
10 Aug
Tour Du Mont Blanc 2024Tour Du Mont Blanc 2024Chamonix
7 Sep
Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn EditionRun the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn EditionTring
12 Oct
Brewery Trail Run 10kBrewery Trail Run 10kTring
2 Nov
image
🇬🇧