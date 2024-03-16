Since 2013, Run the Wild has been dedicated to delivering incredible trail running adventures in the UK and European Alps. Trail running is the ultimate pursuit of freedom, of feeling alive and it's something we are really passionate about! There’s nothing that compares to the feeling of running along mountain paths and for a moment leaving behind your busy life. Start YOUR amazing journey with Run the Wild! The company was founded to bring this experience of running trails in the wild; free of the usual race and logistical burdens, to you. We love exploring places, not just running races. We love meeting people and having an adventure together. We like races too, but this is where our heart really lies and if we can help you have more fun running trails; whether to see the sun rise over Mt Blanc as you climb up over a mountain pass, or indeed to check out a future race route then we will be happy! Join us running off into the unknown, the path flowing underneath your feet, snow capped mountains glinting in the sun, clouds melting away in the valleys far below. Setting your heart and mind free... Exploring places... not running races. This is what it feels like to be alive! “The mountains are calling and I must go.” John Muir, Meet the team.