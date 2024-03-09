Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Duathlons
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Du The Dirt Duathlon
Piedmont, South Carolina
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon
Clermont, Florida
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Tri 4 the Cure AZ
Phoenix, Arizona
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. Happy Kids Duathlon #4
Granite Bay, California
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
5. Oro Valley Triathlon and Duathlon Festival
Oro Valley, Arizona
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. MKT Sprint Triathlon
Katy, Texas
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
7. Shamrock Shuffle & Shred
Tyler, Texas
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
8. Lake Havasu Triathlon
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
9. Game On! Palm Beaches Triathlon - Spring
Riviera Beach, Florida
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
10. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
11. POLAR BEAR - SPLASH N DASH -
San Diego, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
12. Patriots Duathlon
Concord, North Carolina
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. Happy Kids Duathlon #5
Granite Bay, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
14. Merrill Ranch Triathlon
Florence, Arizona
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
15. March Classic Duathlon
New York, New York
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
16. Litchfield Spring Duathlon
Litchfield, Illinois
10k and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
17. Las Vegas Big Kids Duathlon
Las Vegas, Nevada
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
18. Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
North Salt Lake, Utah
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
19. 2024 Woolmarket Duathlon Series
Biloxi, Mississippi
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
20. Hueston Woods Duathlon
College Corner, Ohio
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
21. Escape from Fort Desoto Triathlon
St. Petersburg, Florida
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
22. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
23. LA Tri Series #1
San Dimas, California
5k
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
24. Bengal Triathlon
Pocatello, Idaho
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
25. Ride on Ryan Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon
Savannah, Georgia
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
26. Prospect Park Spring Duathlon
Kings County, New York
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
27. Cedar Creek Park Spring Duathlon
Seaford, New York
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
28. Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k
Friant, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
29. 2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24
Marbury, Maryland
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
30. Las Olas / A1A Triathlon
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
31. Cocoa Beach Triathlon
Cocoa Beach, Florida
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
32. Columbia Gateway Duathlon
Columbia, Maryland
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
33. Beaver Freezer Triathlon and Duathlon
Corvallis, Oregon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
34. Belews Lake Sprint Triathlon
Stokesdale, North Carolina
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
35. John Bryan Duathlon
Yellow Springs, Ohio
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
36. AdventHealth Lake Minneola Sunset Triathlon, Duathlon, AquaBike & 5K
Clermont, Florida
5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
37. Andy's Race
Greenville, South Carolina
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
38. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24
Perris, California
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
39. Grapes of Wrath Triathlon, 5k & 10k
Delano, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
40. Badgers Riverwinds Triathlon
West Deptford, New Jersey
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
41. 2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24
New Braunfels, Texas
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
42. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24
Palmyra, Virginia
5k, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
43. Playtri Little Elm Lake Triathlon & Run-Bike-Run
Little Elm, Texas
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
44. Orange County International Triathlon
Mission Viejo, California
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
45. Cactus Man Triathlon
Tempe, Arizona
Saturday, 4 May 2024
46. Kennett Run
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
47. Adventure Triathlon at The Edge #
Alloway Township, New Jersey
Saturday, 4 May 2024
48. Baptist Health Tri Montgomery
Montgomery, Alabama