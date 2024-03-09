All Events
Duathlons

388 events found
Du The Dirt Duathlon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Du The Dirt Duathlon

Location

Piedmont, South Carolina

AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

Tri 4 the Cure AZ

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Tri 4 the Cure AZ

Location

Phoenix, Arizona

Running

5k

Happy Kids Duathlon #4

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Happy Kids Duathlon #4

Location

Granite Bay, California

Oro Valley Triathlon and Duathlon Festival

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Oro Valley Triathlon and Duathlon Festival

Location

Oro Valley, Arizona

MKT Sprint Triathlon

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

MKT Sprint Triathlon

Location

Katy, Texas

Shamrock Shuffle & Shred

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Shamrock Shuffle & Shred

Location

Tyler, Texas

Lake Havasu Triathlon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Lake Havasu Triathlon

Location

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Game On! Palm Beaches Triathlon - Spring

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Game On! Palm Beaches Triathlon - Spring

Location

Riviera Beach, Florida

Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Location

The Colony, Texas

Running

5k

POLAR BEAR - SPLASH N DASH -

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

POLAR BEAR - SPLASH N DASH -

Location

San Diego, California

Patriots Duathlon

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Patriots Duathlon

Location

Concord, North Carolina

Happy Kids Duathlon #5

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Happy Kids Duathlon #5

Location

Granite Bay, California

Merrill Ranch Triathlon

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Merrill Ranch Triathlon

Location

Florence, Arizona

March Classic Duathlon

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

March Classic Duathlon

Location

New York, New York

Litchfield Spring Duathlon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Litchfield Spring Duathlon

Location

Litchfield, Illinois

Running

10k and more

Las Vegas Big Kids Duathlon

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

Las Vegas Big Kids Duathlon

Location

Las Vegas, Nevada

Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Location

North Salt Lake, Utah

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

2024 Woolmarket Duathlon Series

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

2024 Woolmarket Duathlon Series

Location

Biloxi, Mississippi

Hueston Woods Duathlon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Hueston Woods Duathlon

Location

College Corner, Ohio

Escape from Fort Desoto Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Escape from Fort Desoto Triathlon

Location

St. Petersburg, Florida

2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Location

Austin, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

LA Tri Series #1

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

LA Tri Series #1

Location

San Dimas, California

Running

5k

Bengal Triathlon

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

Bengal Triathlon

Location

Pocatello, Idaho

Running

5k

Ride on Ryan Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Ride on Ryan Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon

Location

Savannah, Georgia

Prospect Park Spring Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Prospect Park Spring Duathlon

Location

Kings County, New York

Cedar Creek Park Spring Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Cedar Creek Park Spring Duathlon

Location

Seaford, New York

Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Location

Friant, California

Running

5k, 10k

2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24

Location

Marbury, Maryland

Las Olas / A1A Triathlon

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Las Olas / A1A Triathlon

Location

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cocoa Beach Triathlon

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Cocoa Beach Triathlon

Location

Cocoa Beach, Florida

Columbia Gateway Duathlon

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Columbia Gateway Duathlon

Location

Columbia, Maryland

Beaver Freezer Triathlon and Duathlon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Beaver Freezer Triathlon and Duathlon

Location

Corvallis, Oregon

Belews Lake Sprint Triathlon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Belews Lake Sprint Triathlon

Location

Stokesdale, North Carolina

John Bryan Duathlon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

John Bryan Duathlon

Location

Yellow Springs, Ohio

AdventHealth Lake Minneola Sunset Triathlon, Duathlon, AquaBike & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

AdventHealth Lake Minneola Sunset Triathlon, Duathlon, AquaBike & 5K

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

Andy's Race

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Andy's Race

Location

Greenville, South Carolina

2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24

Location

Perris, California

Grapes of Wrath Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Grapes of Wrath Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Location

Delano, California

Running

5k, 10k

Badgers Riverwinds Triathlon

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Badgers Riverwinds Triathlon

Location

West Deptford, New Jersey

Running

5k

2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24

Location

New Braunfels, Texas

2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24

Location

Palmyra, Virginia

Running

5k, 10k

Playtri Little Elm Lake Triathlon & Run-Bike-Run

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Playtri Little Elm Lake Triathlon & Run-Bike-Run

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Orange County International Triathlon

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Orange County International Triathlon

Location

Mission Viejo, California

Running

5k

Cactus Man Triathlon

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Cactus Man Triathlon

Location

Tempe,

Kennett Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

46. Kennett Run

Location

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Running

5k, 10k and more

Adventure Triathlon at The Edge #

Saturday, 4 May 2024

47. Adventure Triathlon at The Edge #

Location

Alloway Township, New Jersey

Baptist Health Tri Montgomery

Saturday, 4 May 2024

48. Baptist Health Tri Montgomery

Location

Montgomery, Alabama

