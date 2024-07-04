Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Find your next challenge on Let’s Do This, choosing between 30,000 different races and sporting events. Whether your sport of choice is running, cycling, multisports, or obstacle courses, there are endless ways of achieving something incredible and creating an epic new experience. At large cities, from West Coast California to East Coast New York, you will have the opportunity to compete in front of huge crowds with inspirational atmospheres. Other events take you out of the cities and make the most of the varied and at times wild landscapes of the USA. Mountain ranges, National Parks, coastlines, and deserts all pose their own unique challenges, but also provide breathtaking views and a rewarding experience. Finding and booking an event is a great way to get into exercise and set yourself a fitness goal to train towards. You can compete against friends and family, or work together as a team in a range of group and relay events. If you like to pursue individual ambitions, push yourself to new limits by setting a speedy PB or travelling further than ever before.
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
1. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta, Georgia
10k
Sunday, 2 Mar 2025
2. 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Atlanta, Georgia
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
3. Northside BeltLine 3K - 5K
Atlanta, Georgia
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. Members 10K
Smyrna, Georgia
10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
6. Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
7. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
8. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
9. Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Redding, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024
10. March Midweek Mile and Dash
Atlanta, Georgia
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
11. Run PHILADELPHIA "City of Brotherly Love" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Camden, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
12. Run ATLANTA "The Big Peach" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Atlanta, Georgia
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
13. Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1
Los Angeles, California
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
14. Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
15. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
16. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
17. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA
Camden, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
18. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Monday, 18 Mar 2024
19. 2024 Youth Track & Field Team
Atlanta, Georgia
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
20. Valencia Trail Race
Santa Clarita, California
10k, ultramarathon, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
21. Snails Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
22. Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
23. Sunrise Marathon SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
24. Run SAN DIEGO 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
25. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO
San Antonio, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
26. Northside Hospital Atlanta Women's 5K
Atlanta, Georgia
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
27. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA
Camden, New Jersey
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
28. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
29. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY
New Jersey, New Jersey
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
30. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY
New Jersey, New Jersey
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
31. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
32. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
33. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
34. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
35. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
36. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 ATLANTA
Atlanta, Georgia
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
37. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS-FORT WORTH
Fort Worth, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
38. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
39. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA
Camden, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
40. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
41. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
42. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY
New Jersey, New Jersey
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
43. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY
New Jersey, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
44. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO
San Antonio, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
45. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
46. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 MIAMI
Miami Beach, Florida
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
47. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 SAN ANTONIO
San Antonio, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
48. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS-FORT WORTH
Fort Worth, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon