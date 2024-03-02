All Events
ChevronRight
Mountain Biking Events
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Mountain Biking Events

Mountain Biking (MTB) events take you off-road onto the USA's many scenic trails and paths. If road cycling on tarmac doesn't provide enough of a thrill, mountain biking is the adventurous option. You'll need a properly designed mountain bike and definitely at least a strong helmet, if not more padding. Once you've got the kit, you're ready to head out to the rough terrains and access the exhilirating experiences on offer. Routes make the most of the USA's breathtaking views and scenery, either along coasts, across deserts, up mountain ranges, or through national parks. Variable weather conditions can also add an interesting dimension to events, from scorching heat to heavy rains. These races can be short sprints, but are more often long-distance races or even multi-day events cross-country. There are options for mountain bikers of all levels, but it is important you read up on a race's course before entering as some routes require advanced technical abilities for elements such as steep descents.

147 events found
2024 Regency Bridge Rumble

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. 2024 Regency Bridge Rumble

Location

Richland Springs, Texas

Heart
Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #3 - Vail Lake

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #3 - Vail Lake

Location

Temecula, California

Running

marathon

Heart
Mussels in the Kettles

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

3. Mussels in the Kettles

Location

Coupeville, Washington

Heart
Kenda Cup Enduro Series #3 - Vail Lake

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

4. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #3 - Vail Lake

Location

Temecula, California

Heart
DORBA's Endurance Challenge at Northshore

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

5. DORBA's Endurance Challenge at Northshore

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Heart
Fat Bike Birkie

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

6. Fat Bike Birkie

Location

Cable, Wisconsin

Heart
MTB Showdown - Cross Country Mountain Bike Racing

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

7. MTB Showdown - Cross Country Mountain Bike Racing

Location

Granite Bay, California

Heart
Graham Swamp 360

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. Graham Swamp 360

Location

Palm Coast, Florida

Heart
TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

9. TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking

Location

Granite Bay, California

Heart
Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #4 - Vail lake

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

10. Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #4 - Vail lake

Location

Temecula, California

Running

marathon

Heart
Hickory Short Track XC Series

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

11. Hickory Short Track XC Series

Location

Hickory, North Carolina

Heart
Kenda Cup Enduro Series #4 - Vail Lake

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

12. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #4 - Vail Lake

Location

Temecula, California

Heart
Comanche Classic

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

13. Comanche Classic

Location

Canyon, Texas

Heart
Kenda Cup Enduro Series #1 - Reschedule Date

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

14. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #1 - Reschedule Date

Location

Temecula, California

Heart
MTB Championship - Cross Country Mountain Bike Racing

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

15. MTB Championship - Cross Country Mountain Bike Racing

Location

Granite Bay, California

Heart
2024 Red River Riot

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

16. 2024 Red River Riot

Location

Muenster, Texas

Heart
Mud Sweat & Beers 2024

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

17. Mud Sweat & Beers 2024

Location

Traverse City, Michigan

Heart
Club Spinistry April Big Bender

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

18. Club Spinistry April Big Bender

Location

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Heart
Gamble Graveller

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

19. Gamble Graveller

Location

Kingston, Washington

Heart
TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking

Location

Granite Bay, California

Heart
Iron Mountain XC

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

21. Iron Mountain XC

Location

Clark County, Arkansas

Heart
2024 StG Gravel Classic

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

22. 2024 StG Gravel Classic

Location

Ste. Genevieve, Missouri

Heart
Highlands Gravel Classic

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

23. Highlands Gravel Classic

Location

Elkins, Arkansas

Heart
Bear 100 (myTeam Triumph)

Saturday, 4 May 2024

24. Bear 100 (myTeam Triumph)

Location

Laona, Wisconsin

Heart
Rock River Madness

Saturday, 4 May 2024

25. Rock River Madness

Location

Dixon, Illinois

Heart
3/4 MINUS CYKELTUR: A Gravel Ride P/B Syringa Cyclery

Saturday, 4 May 2024

26. 3/4 MINUS CYKELTUR: A Gravel Ride P/B Syringa Cyclery

Location

Sandpoint, Idaho

Heart
2024 Hell of the North Texas

Saturday, 4 May 2024

27. 2024 Hell of the North Texas

Location

Paris, Texas

Heart
18 Hours of Fruita

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. 18 Hours of Fruita

Location

Loma, Colorado

Heart
#RUNMARANA Tortolita Traverse Half-Marathon, 7 Miler (~7.7) , and MTB Races

Saturday, 4 May 2024

29. #RUNMARANA Tortolita Traverse Half-Marathon, 7 Miler (~7.7) , and MTB Races

Location

Marana, Arizona

Running

half marathon and more

Heart
Space Country Classic

Saturday, 4 May 2024

30. Space Country Classic

Location

Lompoc, California

Running

ultramarathon and more

Heart
Hawduro 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

31. Hawduro 2024

Location

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Heart
The Mammoth Bar Enduro

Sunday, 5 May 2024

32. The Mammoth Bar Enduro

Location

Auburn, California

Heart
CARA Ride For Their Lives! 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024

33. CARA Ride For Their Lives! 2024

Location

Sanford, North Carolina

Heart
Shenanduro

Saturday, 11 May 2024

34. Shenanduro

Location

Bentonville, Virginia

Heart
FireWheel Hill Country Gravel Adventure

Saturday, 11 May 2024

35. FireWheel Hill Country Gravel Adventure

Location

Pontotoc, Texas

Heart
Mountain Bike Events at Dominion Energy Riverrock

Friday, 17 May 2024

36. Mountain Bike Events at Dominion Energy Riverrock

Location

Richmond, Virginia

Heart
Dirty Turtle Gravel Grinder

Saturday, 18 May 2024

37. Dirty Turtle Gravel Grinder

Location

Souris, North Dakota

Heart
MACHO MTB RACE

Saturday, 18 May 2024

38. MACHO MTB RACE

Location

Woodbury, New York

Heart
TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking

Saturday, 18 May 2024

39. TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking

Location

Granite Bay, California

Heart
XTERRA North American Championship

Saturday, 18 May 2024

40. XTERRA North American Championship

Location

Pelham, Alabama

Heart
Copy (2) of Making Strides to Support Cancer Patients

Sunday, 19 May 2024

41. Copy (2) of Making Strides to Support Cancer Patients

Location

Oakland, Maryland

Heart
Kenda Cup Enduro Series #5 - Vail Lake

Sunday, 19 May 2024

42. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #5 - Vail Lake

Location

Temecula, California

Heart
Ride the Keweenaw 2024

Friday, 24 May 2024

43. Ride the Keweenaw 2024

Location

Springport, Michigan

Heart
2024 Texas Twister Gravel Challenge

Saturday, 25 May 2024

44. 2024 Texas Twister Gravel Challenge

Location

Callisburg, Texas

Heart
24 Hours of Riverside Presented by Hammer Nutrition

Saturday, 25 May 2024

45. 24 Hours of Riverside Presented by Hammer Nutrition

Location

Spokane, Washington

Heart
Open Door Cycle Fest featuring The Fast and The Fiorini Road Ride & The Hills and The Hollers Gravel Grinder

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

46. Open Door Cycle Fest featuring The Fast and The Fiorini Road Ride & The Hills and The Hollers Gravel Grinder

Location

Wytheville, Virginia

Heart
Fenrir Unchaind

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

47. Fenrir Unchaind

Location

Tecumseh, Oklahoma

Heart
InSayner Mountain Bike Race and eBike Race

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

48. InSayner Mountain Bike Race and eBike Race

Location

Sayner, Wisconsin

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 147 events
1
2
3
4
image
🇺🇸