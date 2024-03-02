Mountain Biking (MTB) events take you off-road onto the USA's many scenic trails and paths. If road cycling on tarmac doesn't provide enough of a thrill, mountain biking is the adventurous option. You'll need a properly designed mountain bike and definitely at least a strong helmet, if not more padding. Once you've got the kit, you're ready to head out to the rough terrains and access the exhilirating experiences on offer. Routes make the most of the USA's breathtaking views and scenery, either along coasts, across deserts, up mountain ranges, or through national parks. Variable weather conditions can also add an interesting dimension to events, from scorching heat to heavy rains. These races can be short sprints, but are more often long-distance races or even multi-day events cross-country. There are options for mountain bikers of all levels, but it is important you read up on a race's course before entering as some routes require advanced technical abilities for elements such as steep descents.