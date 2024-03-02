Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Mountain Biking Events
Mountain Biking (MTB) events take you off-road onto the USA's many scenic trails and paths. If road cycling on tarmac doesn't provide enough of a thrill, mountain biking is the adventurous option. You'll need a properly designed mountain bike and definitely at least a strong helmet, if not more padding. Once you've got the kit, you're ready to head out to the rough terrains and access the exhilirating experiences on offer. Routes make the most of the USA's breathtaking views and scenery, either along coasts, across deserts, up mountain ranges, or through national parks. Variable weather conditions can also add an interesting dimension to events, from scorching heat to heavy rains. These races can be short sprints, but are more often long-distance races or even multi-day events cross-country. There are options for mountain bikers of all levels, but it is important you read up on a race's course before entering as some routes require advanced technical abilities for elements such as steep descents.
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. 2024 Regency Bridge Rumble
Richland Springs, Texas
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #3 - Vail Lake
Temecula, California
marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
3. Mussels in the Kettles
Coupeville, Washington
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #3 - Vail Lake
Temecula, California
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. DORBA's Endurance Challenge at Northshore
Flower Mound, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
6. Fat Bike Birkie
Cable, Wisconsin
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
7. MTB Showdown - Cross Country Mountain Bike Racing
Granite Bay, California
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. Graham Swamp 360
Palm Coast, Florida
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
9. TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking
Granite Bay, California
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
10. Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #4 - Vail lake
Temecula, California
marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
11. Hickory Short Track XC Series
Hickory, North Carolina
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
12. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #4 - Vail Lake
Temecula, California
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
13. Comanche Classic
Canyon, Texas
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
14. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #1 - Reschedule Date
Temecula, California
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
15. MTB Championship - Cross Country Mountain Bike Racing
Granite Bay, California
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
16. 2024 Red River Riot
Muenster, Texas
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
17. Mud Sweat & Beers 2024
Traverse City, Michigan
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. Club Spinistry April Big Bender
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. Gamble Graveller
Kingston, Washington
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking
Granite Bay, California
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
21. Iron Mountain XC
Clark County, Arkansas
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
22. 2024 StG Gravel Classic
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
23. Highlands Gravel Classic
Elkins, Arkansas
Saturday, 4 May 2024
24. Bear 100 (myTeam Triumph)
Laona, Wisconsin
Saturday, 4 May 2024
25. Rock River Madness
Dixon, Illinois
Saturday, 4 May 2024
26. 3/4 MINUS CYKELTUR: A Gravel Ride P/B Syringa Cyclery
Sandpoint, Idaho
Saturday, 4 May 2024
27. 2024 Hell of the North Texas
Paris, Texas
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. 18 Hours of Fruita
Loma, Colorado
Saturday, 4 May 2024
29. #RUNMARANA Tortolita Traverse Half-Marathon, 7 Miler (~7.7) , and MTB Races
Marana, Arizona
half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
30. Space Country Classic
Lompoc, California
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
31. Hawduro 2024
Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Sunday, 5 May 2024
32. The Mammoth Bar Enduro
Auburn, California
Saturday, 11 May 2024
33. CARA Ride For Their Lives! 2024
Sanford, North Carolina
Saturday, 11 May 2024
34. Shenanduro
Bentonville, Virginia
Saturday, 11 May 2024
35. FireWheel Hill Country Gravel Adventure
Pontotoc, Texas
Friday, 17 May 2024
36. Mountain Bike Events at Dominion Energy Riverrock
Richmond, Virginia
Saturday, 18 May 2024
37. Dirty Turtle Gravel Grinder
Souris, North Dakota
Saturday, 18 May 2024
38. MACHO MTB RACE
Woodbury, New York
Saturday, 18 May 2024
39. TBF MTB Clinic - Off Road Mountain Biking
Granite Bay, California
Saturday, 18 May 2024
40. XTERRA North American Championship
Pelham, Alabama
Sunday, 19 May 2024
41. Copy (2) of Making Strides to Support Cancer Patients
Oakland, Maryland
Sunday, 19 May 2024
42. Kenda Cup Enduro Series #5 - Vail Lake
Temecula, California
Friday, 24 May 2024
43. Ride the Keweenaw 2024
Springport, Michigan
Saturday, 25 May 2024
44. 2024 Texas Twister Gravel Challenge
Callisburg, Texas
Saturday, 25 May 2024
45. 24 Hours of Riverside Presented by Hammer Nutrition
Spokane, Washington
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
46. Open Door Cycle Fest featuring The Fast and The Fiorini Road Ride & The Hills and The Hollers Gravel Grinder
Wytheville, Virginia
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
47. Fenrir Unchaind
Tecumseh, Oklahoma
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
48. InSayner Mountain Bike Race and eBike Race
Sayner, Wisconsin