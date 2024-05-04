Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Obstacle Races
Obstacle course events provide an amazing full body workout, by combining running with a range of physical challenges. They are also hugely enjoyable, even if they get tough at times. In the USA, 5k fun races across inflatable obstacles or mud runs are great to do with a group of friends or with your kids and family. Other events are held over longer distances and pose a number of different tasks, testing you out with military-style training. The most frequent challenges at these obstacle course events include swimming in ice baths, running through electric shocks, crawling below barbed-wire, climbing up and down walls, and many more. They also often involve a lot of mud. You can enter alone, but more commonly obstacle course events are done as part of a team. You will require assistance either from teammates or from kind stangers for several obstacles, so it's important that you're prepared to help those around you in return. If you're in a team, remember that you're only as fast as your slowest person! The most popular obstacle course events in the USA are hosted by Tough Mudder and Spartan Races.
Saturday, 4 May 2024
1. Grit OCR - East Walker Ranch
Santa Clarita, California
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. Ninja Warrior Sundays
Monroe, New Jersey
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. GOLIATHON Off The Grid (4 week clinic)
Monroe, New Jersey
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. Endure the Dirt 5k Cancer Mud Run
Stuttgart, Arkansas
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
5. Homeschool NINJA Fitness Camp
Monroe, New Jersey
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
6. Bermuda Triple Challenge 2024
Hamilton, Ohio
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
7. 2024 DIRTY LEPRECHAUN
Portland, Oregon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
8. REACH Foundation Shamrock 'n Run
Anaheim, California
5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
9. NBVC Strongest Competition March 23, 2024
Port Hueneme, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
10. SAVAGE RACE GA SPRING
Dallas, Georgia
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
11. Hildervat - Ultimate Viking Warrior OCR - Kids and Family Race
Jacksonville, Florida
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
12. OC CON Super Hero Run and Dash
Ocean City, New Jersey
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
13. Amazing Wish Race
Exeter, Rhode Island
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
14. SAVAGE Race Gainesville
Alachua, Florida
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
15. Fresno Urban Run
Fresno, California
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. 4th Annual Duncan Fest Fun Run/Walk
Aiken, South Carolina
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
17. Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run
La Grange, Kentucky
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
18. Obstacle Wonderland's Boogie Weekend 6Hr / 3hr Multi Lap - 5k 10k and Kids 1k Race
Wallkill, New York
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
19. Mythic Race 2024
Sikeston, Missouri
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. NEOCR Expo
West Boylston, Massachusetts
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
21. Get Muddy for Masyn Marie 5k Fun Run
Dover, Pennsylvania
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
22. Roots & Ruts Off-Road 5K Benefiting Els for Autism®
Jupiter, Florida
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
23. Horseshoe Bend OCR 2024
Page, Arizona
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
24. 1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k
Victoria, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
25. Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges Walk/Run Challenge
Ludlow, Massachusetts
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
26. Making Miracles Happen Color Run
Bloomington, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
27. Red Dirt Mud Run
Nacogdoches, Texas
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. 5th Annual Police Week 5K Run/Walk
Bartlett, Tennessee
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
29. SAVAGE RACE Maryland Spring
Kennedyville, Maryland
Saturday, 4 May 2024
30. Run Wild Races VIII @ the Metro Richmond Zoo Spring
Moseley, Virginia
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
31. Grit OCR
Santa Clarita, California
Saturday, 4 May 2024
32. Daniel Barden Mudfest 5 Mile, 5k & Kids Mud Run
Deansboro, New York
Saturday, 4 May 2024
33. Cheadle Lake 5K/10 Fun Run & Walk and 1/2 Mile Kids Obstacle Dash
Lebanon, Oregon
10k, ultramarathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
34. Newbsanity Mud Gauntlet
Binghamton, New York
Saturday, 18 May 2024
35. MAD DASH
Conover, North Carolina
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
36. Battle Run Benefiting A Soldier’s Child Foundation
Lewisburg, Tennessee
marathon, half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
37. Gladiator Assault Challenge
Boone, Iowa
Saturday, 18 May 2024
38. Foreshore Adventure Run
Muskegon, Michigan
Saturday, 18 May 2024
39. City Challenge Race | Jersey City presented by Salonpas
Jersey City, New Jersey
Sunday, 19 May 2024
40. Mutts & Mayhem
Greenfield, Massachusetts
Saturday, 25 May 2024
41. Frontline OCR
Byron, Illinois
Monday, 27 May 2024
42. Hardship Hill OCR
Kingston, Tennessee
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
43. Fitness on the Farm
Lena, Wisconsin
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
44. ASCO Spartacus Dash
Belton, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
45. City Challenge Race | Hartford
East Hartford, Connecticut
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
46. Run for the Zoo 2024
Chicago, Illinois
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
47. Loop the 'Lupe!
Seattle, Washington
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
48. 2024 Smoothie Man's Mud Mile
Harrisonburg, Virginia