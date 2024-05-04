All Events
Obstacle Races
Obstacle
Obstacle Races

Obstacle course events provide an amazing full body workout, by combining running with a range of physical challenges. They are also hugely enjoyable, even if they get tough at times. In the USA, 5k fun races across inflatable obstacles or mud runs are great to do with a group of friends or with your kids and family. Other events are held over longer distances and pose a number of different tasks, testing you out with military-style training. The most frequent challenges at these obstacle course events include swimming in ice baths, running through electric shocks, crawling below barbed-wire, climbing up and down walls, and many more. They also often involve a lot of mud. You can enter alone, but more commonly obstacle course events are done as part of a team. You will require assistance either from teammates or from kind stangers for several obstacles, so it's important that you're prepared to help those around you in return. If you're in a team, remember that you're only as fast as your slowest person! The most popular obstacle course events in the USA are hosted by Tough Mudder and Spartan Races.

113 events found
Grit OCR - East Walker Ranch

Saturday, 4 May 2024

1. Grit OCR - East Walker Ranch

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Ticket$139 – $169
Booking perksTrail
Ninja Warrior Sundays

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. Ninja Warrior Sundays

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

GOLIATHON Off The Grid (4 week clinic)

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. GOLIATHON Off The Grid (4 week clinic)

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

Endure the Dirt 5k Cancer Mud Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

4. Endure the Dirt 5k Cancer Mud Run

Location

Stuttgart, Arkansas

Homeschool NINJA Fitness Camp

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

5. Homeschool NINJA Fitness Camp

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

Bermuda Triple Challenge 2024

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

6. Bermuda Triple Challenge 2024

Location

Hamilton, Ohio

2024 DIRTY LEPRECHAUN

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

7. 2024 DIRTY LEPRECHAUN

Location

Portland, Oregon

REACH Foundation Shamrock 'n Run

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

8. REACH Foundation Shamrock 'n Run

Location

Anaheim, California

Running

5k and more

NBVC Strongest Competition March 23, 2024

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

9. NBVC Strongest Competition March 23, 2024

Location

Port Hueneme, California

SAVAGE RACE GA SPRING

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

10. SAVAGE RACE GA SPRING

Location

Dallas, Georgia

Hildervat - Ultimate Viking Warrior OCR - Kids and Family Race

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

11. Hildervat - Ultimate Viking Warrior OCR - Kids and Family Race

Location

Jacksonville, Florida

OC CON Super Hero Run and Dash

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

12. OC CON Super Hero Run and Dash

Location

Ocean City, New Jersey

Amazing Wish Race

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

13. Amazing Wish Race

Location

Exeter, Rhode Island

SAVAGE Race Gainesville

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

14. SAVAGE Race Gainesville

Location

Alachua, Florida

Fresno Urban Run

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

15. Fresno Urban Run

Location

Fresno, California

4th Annual Duncan Fest Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

16. 4th Annual Duncan Fest Fun Run/Walk

Location

Aiken, South Carolina

Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

17. Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run

Location

La Grange, Kentucky

Obstacle Wonderland's Boogie Weekend 6Hr / 3hr Multi Lap - 5k 10k and Kids 1k Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

18. Obstacle Wonderland's Boogie Weekend 6Hr / 3hr Multi Lap - 5k 10k and Kids 1k Race

Location

Wallkill, New York

Mythic Race 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

19. Mythic Race 2024

Location

Sikeston, Missouri

NEOCR Expo

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. NEOCR Expo

Location

West Boylston, Massachusetts

Get Muddy for Masyn Marie 5k Fun Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

21. Get Muddy for Masyn Marie 5k Fun Run

Location

Dover, Pennsylvania

Roots & Ruts Off-Road 5K Benefiting Els for Autism®

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

22. Roots & Ruts Off-Road 5K Benefiting Els for Autism®

Location

Jupiter, Florida

Running

5k

Horseshoe Bend OCR 2024

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

23. Horseshoe Bend OCR 2024

Location

Page, Arizona

1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

24. 1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k

Location

Victoria, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges Walk/Run Challenge

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

25. Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges Walk/Run Challenge

Location

Ludlow, Massachusetts

Making Miracles Happen Color Run

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

26. Making Miracles Happen Color Run

Location

Bloomington, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Red Dirt Mud Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

27. Red Dirt Mud Run

Location

Nacogdoches, Texas

5th Annual Police Week 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. 5th Annual Police Week 5K Run/Walk

Location

Bartlett, Tennessee

Running

5k

SAVAGE RACE Maryland Spring

Saturday, 4 May 2024

29. SAVAGE RACE Maryland Spring

Location

Kennedyville, Maryland

Run Wild Races VIII @ the Metro Richmond Zoo Spring

Saturday, 4 May 2024

30. Run Wild Races VIII @ the Metro Richmond Zoo Spring

Location

Moseley, Virginia

Running

5k, 10k and more

Grit OCR

Saturday, 4 May 2024

31. Grit OCR

Location

Santa Clarita, California

Daniel Barden Mudfest 5 Mile, 5k & Kids Mud Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

32. Daniel Barden Mudfest 5 Mile, 5k & Kids Mud Run

Location

Deansboro, New York

Cheadle Lake 5K/10 Fun Run & Walk and 1/2 Mile Kids Obstacle Dash

Saturday, 4 May 2024

33. Cheadle Lake 5K/10 Fun Run & Walk and 1/2 Mile Kids Obstacle Dash

Location

Lebanon, Oregon

Running

10k, ultramarathon

Newbsanity Mud Gauntlet

Saturday, 11 May 2024

34. Newbsanity Mud Gauntlet

Location

Binghamton, New York

MAD DASH

Saturday, 18 May 2024

35. MAD DASH

Location

Conover, North Carolina

Running

5k

Battle Run Benefiting A Soldier’s Child Foundation

Saturday, 18 May 2024

36. Battle Run Benefiting A Soldier’s Child Foundation

Location

Lewisburg, Tennessee

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k

Gladiator Assault Challenge

Saturday, 18 May 2024

37. Gladiator Assault Challenge

Location

Boone, Iowa

Foreshore Adventure Run

Saturday, 18 May 2024

38. Foreshore Adventure Run

Location

Muskegon, Michigan

City Challenge Race | Jersey City presented by Salonpas

Saturday, 18 May 2024

39. City Challenge Race | Jersey City presented by Salonpas

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

Mutts & Mayhem

Sunday, 19 May 2024

40. Mutts & Mayhem

Location

Greenfield, Massachusetts

Frontline OCR

Saturday, 25 May 2024

41. Frontline OCR

Location

Byron, Illinois

Hardship Hill OCR

Monday, 27 May 2024

42. Hardship Hill OCR

Location

Kingston, Tennessee

Fitness on the Farm

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

43. Fitness on the Farm

Location

Lena, Wisconsin

ASCO Spartacus Dash

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

44. ASCO Spartacus Dash

Location

Belton, Texas

City Challenge Race | Hartford

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

45. City Challenge Race | Hartford

Location

East Hartford, Connecticut

Run for the Zoo 2024

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

46. Run for the Zoo 2024

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Running

10k, 5k and more

Loop the 'Lupe!

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

47. Loop the 'Lupe!

Location

Seattle, Washington

2024 Smoothie Man's Mud Mile

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

48. 2024 Smoothie Man's Mud Mile

Location

Harrisonburg, Virginia

