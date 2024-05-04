Obstacle course events provide an amazing full body workout, by combining running with a range of physical challenges. They are also hugely enjoyable, even if they get tough at times. In the USA, 5k fun races across inflatable obstacles or mud runs are great to do with a group of friends or with your kids and family. Other events are held over longer distances and pose a number of different tasks, testing you out with military-style training. The most frequent challenges at these obstacle course events include swimming in ice baths, running through electric shocks, crawling below barbed-wire, climbing up and down walls, and many more. They also often involve a lot of mud. You can enter alone, but more commonly obstacle course events are done as part of a team. You will require assistance either from teammates or from kind stangers for several obstacles, so it's important that you're prepared to help those around you in return. If you're in a team, remember that you're only as fast as your slowest person! The most popular obstacle course events in the USA are hosted by Tough Mudder and Spartan Races.