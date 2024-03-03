All Events
Obstacle Races
New Jersey
Obstacle
Obstacle Races in New Jersey

8 events found
Ninja Warrior Sundays

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

1. Ninja Warrior Sundays

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

GOLIATHON Off The Grid (4 week clinic)

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. GOLIATHON Off The Grid (4 week clinic)

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

Homeschool NINJA Fitness Camp

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

3. Homeschool NINJA Fitness Camp

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

OC CON Super Hero Run and Dash

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. OC CON Super Hero Run and Dash

Location

Ocean City, New Jersey

City Challenge Race | Jersey City presented by Salonpas

Saturday, 18 May 2024

5. City Challenge Race | Jersey City presented by Salonpas

Location

Jersey City, New Jersey

SAVAGE RACE Pennsylvania

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

6. SAVAGE RACE Pennsylvania

Location

Albrightsville, Pennsylvania

City Challenge Race | Hoboken

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

7. City Challenge Race | Hoboken

Location

Hoboken, New Jersey

City Challenge Race | NYC

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

8. City Challenge Race | NYC

Location

New York, New York

