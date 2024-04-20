All Events
Obstacle Races in Pennsylvania

7 events found
Get Muddy for Masyn Marie 5k Fun Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

1. Get Muddy for Masyn Marie 5k Fun Run

Location

Dover, Pennsylvania

Heart
Newbsanity Mud Gauntlet

Saturday, 11 May 2024

2. Newbsanity Mud Gauntlet

Location

Binghamton, New York

Heart
Holiday Valley Mudslide Obstacle Trail Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

3. Holiday Valley Mudslide Obstacle Trail Run

Location

Ellicottville, New York

Heart
SAVAGE RACE Pennsylvania

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

4. SAVAGE RACE Pennsylvania

Location

Albrightsville, Pennsylvania

Heart
BONEFROG Roundtop Lewisberry, PA

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

5. BONEFROG Roundtop Lewisberry, PA

Location

Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

Heart
BattleAxe 5K Trail/Obstacles/Team

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

6. BattleAxe 5K Trail/Obstacles/Team

Location

Nineveh, Pennsylvania

Running

5k and more

Heart
The Beat Goes On Adventure Race 2024

Thursday, 16 May 2024

7. The Beat Goes On Adventure Race 2024

Location

Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

Running

10k

Heart
