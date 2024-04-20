All Events
ChevronRight
Obstacle Races
ChevronRight
Texas
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Short (0–10km)Medium (10–20km)Long (20–40km)Ultra (40km+)
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Obstacle Races in Texas

7 events found
1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

1. 1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k

Location

Victoria, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Red Dirt Mud Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

2. Red Dirt Mud Run

Location

Nacogdoches, Texas

Heart
ASCO Spartacus Dash

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

3. ASCO Spartacus Dash

Location

Belton, Texas

Heart
Brave the Mud Run

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

4. Brave the Mud Run

Location

Pittsburg, Texas

Heart
SAVAGE RACE Dallas, TX

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

5. SAVAGE RACE Dallas, TX

Location

Grandview, Texas

Heart
The 2024 Runfield Texas Race Series

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

6. The 2024 Runfield Texas Race Series

Location

Buda, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Heart
T.H.O.R. - Texoma's Hellacious Obstacle Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

7. T.H.O.R. - Texoma's Hellacious Obstacle Run

Location

Wichita Falls, Texas

Running

10k

Heart
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events
1
image
🇺🇸