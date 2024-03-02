Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Road Cycling Events
Road Cycling is growing in popularity in the USA, with over 2,500 official USA Cycling events each year. The most popular cycling events are sportives, which are mass-participation races, and can range in distances from short sprints to long endurance rides. There are lots of cycling events organised independently, including charity rides, which are great ways of getting the community involved in exercise and fundraising at the same time. The social community of bike clubs makes cycling a hugely popular pastime. There is an incredible diversity of stunning scenery in the USA, and road cycling is a great way of exploring new areas. You can discover the different characters of each city, the breathtaking views on the coast, or the rugged terrain of the deserts and mountains. If you aren't satisfied by what the roads have to offer, you can go off the beaten track and try mountain biking instead, which takes you onto rural trails and paths.
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Solvang Century
Buellton, California
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Blossom Bike Ride
Reedley, California
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
3. Big Cardio
Lauderhill, Florida
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
4. Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #3 - Vail Lake
Temecula, California
marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
5. Mussels in the Kettles
Coupeville, Washington
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
6. Naples Bike Brunch
Naples, Florida
Thursday, 7 Mar 2024
7. Coast to Coast for HOPE!
Concord, New Hampshire
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
8. DORBA's Endurance Challenge at Northshore
Flower Mound, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
9. Fat & Flurious Fat Bike Race
Center, North Dakota
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
10. AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon
Clermont, Florida
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
11. Tour de Braz
Alvin, Texas
ultramarathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
12. Selma to Montgomery 51 Mile Relay
Selma, Alabama
ultramarathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
13. Clean Air Ride
Inverness, Florida
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
14. Journey Ride
Macon, Georgia
ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
15. Gator Ride, Gear up to End Hunger!
Baytown, Texas
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
16. Ride & Walk 4 Art
Valley Springs, California
ultramarathon
Thursday, 21 Mar 2024
17. El Tour de Zona
Sierra Vista, Arizona
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
18. Drew’s Cruise
Augusta, Georgia
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
19. 3rd Annual Shenandoah Neighborhood Bike Ride
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
20. Pedaling 4 Paige
Syracuse, New York
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
21. Riverside Ride 2024
Victoria, Texas
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
22. PEDAL AND PLAY IN PARADISE Sponsored by TEAM Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, Florida
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
23. Comanche Classic
Canyon, Texas
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
24. Barrio Dogs Pedal for Paws + 14th Anniversary Celebration
Houston, Texas
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
25. Jersey Shore 200K
East Windsor, New Jersey
ultramarathon
Wednesday, 3 Apr 2024
26. Cycle Zydeco 2024
Lafayette, Louisiana
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
27. Mud Sweat & Beers 2024
Traverse City, Michigan
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
28. Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
North Salt Lake, Utah
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
29. 20th Annual Tim Heinsz 5K/10K, 12th Annual Jim Devine Dog Walk & 6th Annual Bob Bailey Bike Ride
Columbia, Missouri
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
30. Mulholland Challenge
Agoura Hills, California
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
31. Finish The Ride and Finish The Run Griffith Park
Los Angeles, California
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
32. Bike the Bridge
Williamsburg, Virginia
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
33. 2024 Redbud Classic
Nichols Hills, Oklahoma
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
34. Bedrock Valley Trail Runs
Hemet, California
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
35. Assault on the Carolinas
Brevard, North Carolina
ultramarathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
36. PARTY PARDEE
Ione, California
ultramarathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
37. Bedrock Valley Gravel Ride
Hemet, California
Tuesday, 9 Apr 2024
38. April Blue Streak Bike Time Trial
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
39. Fiesta FitFest presented by H-E-B
San Antonio, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
40. Positive Strides Spring Classic
Easton, Maryland
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
41. Frenchtown 200K
East Windsor, New Jersey
ultramarathon
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
42. Second Pastor Jim Keegan Memorial Ride
Inverness, Florida
half marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
43. Tour de RACHA
Waller, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
44. Bike Around the Buttes
Sutter, California
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
45. Chain of Rocks Park Grand Opening Celebration Ride
Granite City, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
46. Run for Malawi 2024
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
47. Kentucky Derby Festival PNC Tour de Lou
Louisville, Kentucky
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
48. L'Etape Texas by Tour de France
San Antonio, Texas
ultramarathon, 10 miles and more