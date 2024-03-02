Road Cycling is growing in popularity in the USA, with over 2,500 official USA Cycling events each year. The most popular cycling events are sportives, which are mass-participation races, and can range in distances from short sprints to long endurance rides. There are lots of cycling events organised independently, including charity rides, which are great ways of getting the community involved in exercise and fundraising at the same time. The social community of bike clubs makes cycling a hugely popular pastime. There is an incredible diversity of stunning scenery in the USA, and road cycling is a great way of exploring new areas. You can discover the different characters of each city, the breathtaking views on the coast, or the rugged terrain of the deserts and mountains. If you aren't satisfied by what the roads have to offer, you can go off the beaten track and try mountain biking instead, which takes you onto rural trails and paths.