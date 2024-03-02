All Events
ChevronRight
Road Cycling Events
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Road Cycling Events

Road Cycling is growing in popularity in the USA, with over 2,500 official USA Cycling events each year. The most popular cycling events are sportives, which are mass-participation races, and can range in distances from short sprints to long endurance rides. There are lots of cycling events organised independently, including charity rides, which are great ways of getting the community involved in exercise and fundraising at the same time. The social community of bike clubs makes cycling a hugely popular pastime. There is an incredible diversity of stunning scenery in the USA, and road cycling is a great way of exploring new areas. You can discover the different characters of each city, the breathtaking views on the coast, or the rugged terrain of the deserts and mountains. If you aren't satisfied by what the roads have to offer, you can go off the beaten track and try mountain biking instead, which takes you onto rural trails and paths.

384 events found
Solvang Century

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Solvang Century

Location

Buellton, California

Heart
Blossom Bike Ride

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. Blossom Bike Ride

Location

Reedley, California

Heart
Big Cardio

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

3. Big Cardio

Location

Lauderhill, Florida

Running

5k and more

Heart
Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #3 - Vail Lake

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

4. Kenda Cup XC / JR XC / Marathon XC #3 - Vail Lake

Location

Temecula, California

Running

marathon

Heart
Mussels in the Kettles

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

5. Mussels in the Kettles

Location

Coupeville, Washington

Heart
Naples Bike Brunch

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

6. Naples Bike Brunch

Location

Naples, Florida

Heart
Coast to Coast for HOPE!

Thursday, 7 Mar 2024

7. Coast to Coast for HOPE!

Location

Concord, New Hampshire

Heart
DORBA's Endurance Challenge at Northshore

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

8. DORBA's Endurance Challenge at Northshore

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Heart
Fat & Flurious Fat Bike Race

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

9. Fat & Flurious Fat Bike Race

Location

Center, North Dakota

Heart
AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

10. AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

Heart
Tour de Braz

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

11. Tour de Braz

Location

Alvin, Texas

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Selma to Montgomery 51 Mile Relay

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

12. Selma to Montgomery 51 Mile Relay

Location

Selma, Alabama

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Clean Air Ride

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

13. Clean Air Ride

Location

Inverness, Florida

Heart
Journey Ride

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

14. Journey Ride

Location

Macon, Georgia

Running

ultramarathon and more

Heart
Gator Ride, Gear up to End Hunger!

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

15. Gator Ride, Gear up to End Hunger!

Location

Baytown, Texas

Running

ultramarathon and more

Heart
Ride & Walk 4 Art

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

16. Ride & Walk 4 Art

Location

Valley Springs, California

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
El Tour de Zona

Thursday, 21 Mar 2024

17. El Tour de Zona

Location

Sierra Vista, Arizona

Heart
Drew’s Cruise

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

18. Drew’s Cruise

Location

Augusta, Georgia

Heart
3rd Annual Shenandoah Neighborhood Bike Ride

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

19. 3rd Annual Shenandoah Neighborhood Bike Ride

Location

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Heart
Pedaling 4 Paige

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

20. Pedaling 4 Paige

Location

Syracuse, New York

Heart
Riverside Ride 2024

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

21. Riverside Ride 2024

Location

Victoria, Texas

Heart
PEDAL AND PLAY IN PARADISE Sponsored by TEAM Punta Gorda

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

22. PEDAL AND PLAY IN PARADISE Sponsored by TEAM Punta Gorda

Location

Punta Gorda, Florida

Heart
Comanche Classic

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

23. Comanche Classic

Location

Canyon, Texas

Heart
Barrio Dogs Pedal for Paws + 14th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

24. Barrio Dogs Pedal for Paws + 14th Anniversary Celebration

Location

Houston, Texas

Heart
Jersey Shore 200K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

25. Jersey Shore 200K

Location

East Windsor, New Jersey

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Cycle Zydeco 2024

Wednesday, 3 Apr 2024

26. Cycle Zydeco 2024

Location

Lafayette, Louisiana

Heart
Mud Sweat & Beers 2024

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

27. Mud Sweat & Beers 2024

Location

Traverse City, Michigan

Heart
Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

28. Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Location

North Salt Lake, Utah

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
20th Annual Tim Heinsz 5K/10K, 12th Annual Jim Devine Dog Walk & 6th Annual Bob Bailey Bike Ride

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

29. 20th Annual Tim Heinsz 5K/10K, 12th Annual Jim Devine Dog Walk & 6th Annual Bob Bailey Bike Ride

Location

Columbia, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Mulholland Challenge

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

30. Mulholland Challenge

Location

Agoura Hills, California

Heart
Finish The Ride and Finish The Run Griffith Park

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

31. Finish The Ride and Finish The Run Griffith Park

Location

Los Angeles, California

Heart
Bike the Bridge

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

32. Bike the Bridge

Location

Williamsburg, Virginia

Heart
2024 Redbud Classic

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

33. 2024 Redbud Classic

Location

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Bedrock Valley Trail Runs

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

34. Bedrock Valley Trail Runs

Location

Hemet, California

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Heart
Assault on the Carolinas

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

35. Assault on the Carolinas

Location

Brevard, North Carolina

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
PARTY PARDEE

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

36. PARTY PARDEE

Location

Ione, California

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Bedrock Valley Gravel Ride

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

37. Bedrock Valley Gravel Ride

Location

Hemet, California

Heart
April Blue Streak Bike Time Trial

Tuesday, 9 Apr 2024

38. April Blue Streak Bike Time Trial

Location

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Heart
Fiesta FitFest presented by H-E-B

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

39. Fiesta FitFest presented by H-E-B

Location

San Antonio, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Positive Strides Spring Classic

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

40. Positive Strides Spring Classic

Location

Easton, Maryland

Heart
Frenchtown 200K

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

41. Frenchtown 200K

Location

East Windsor, New Jersey

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Second Pastor Jim Keegan Memorial Ride

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

42. Second Pastor Jim Keegan Memorial Ride

Location

Inverness, Florida

Running

half marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more

Heart
Tour de RACHA

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

43. Tour de RACHA

Location

Waller, Texas

Heart
Bike Around the Buttes

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

44. Bike Around the Buttes

Location

Sutter, California

Running

ultramarathon and more

Heart
Chain of Rocks Park Grand Opening Celebration Ride

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

45. Chain of Rocks Park Grand Opening Celebration Ride

Location

Granite City, Illinois

Heart
Run for Malawi 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

46. Run for Malawi 2024

Location

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Running

5k

Heart
Kentucky Derby Festival PNC Tour de Lou

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

47. Kentucky Derby Festival PNC Tour de Lou

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
L'Etape Texas by Tour de France

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

48. L'Etape Texas by Tour de France

Location

San Antonio, Texas

Running

ultramarathon, 10 miles and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 384 events
1
2
3
9
image
🇺🇸