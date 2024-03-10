Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Kansas City
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
1. B.E.A.R.D. 5K /10K
Lenexa, Kansas
5k, 10k
Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024
2. KC Running Club - Track Workouts
Prairie Village, Kansas
Monday, 18 Mar 2024
3. KC Running Club 5K Beginning Running/ Walking Class
Kansas City, Missouri
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
4. Liberty Half Marathon/Jewell 5K
Liberty, Missouri
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
5. Heartland 39.3 Series
Kansas City, Missouri
ultramarathon
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
6. Easter Egg 5K, 10K & Lil' Bunny Fun Run
Overland Park, Kansas
5k, 10k and more
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
7. Pirate Dash & "Glow" 5K
Belton, Missouri
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
8. Jadon's Hope 5K Bug Run
Olathe, Kansas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
9. Rock The Parkway Half Marathon and 5k
Kansas City, Missouri
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
10. Autism Society - The Heartland 5K/1K Fun Run
Overland Park, Kansas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. KC Pet Project 5K
Kansas City, Missouri
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. Noah's Bandage Run 5K
Overland Park, Kansas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
13. Garmin Olathe Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K in the land of Oz
Olathe, Kansas
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
14. Donot Stop-Kansas City, MO
Shawnee, Kansas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
15. Accept Zero Run, Walk, and Virtual 5K
Independence, Missouri
5k and more
Monday, 22 Apr 2024
16. CCVI Trolley Run
Kansas City, Missouri
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
17. 3rd Annual Grace IZ Forever 5K Dog Walk
Lenexa, Kansas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
18. Prince of Peace 5K & Family Fun Run
Olathe, Kansas
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
19. 2024 Kansas City Corporate Challenge Half Marathon & 10K
Overland Park, Kansas
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
20. 704 Blue Run
Olathe, Kansas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
21. 5K Run/Walk with Gusto!
Lee's Summit, Missouri
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
22. Blue Devil 5K and Kids Trot
Kansas City, Kansas
Sunday, 5 May 2024
23. Outpacing Melanoma 5K
Overland Park, Kansas
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
24. Northland Mother's Day 5K
Parkville, Missouri
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
25. Sophie’s Run at Lake Waukomis
Lake Waukomis, Missouri
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
26. Heritage Park 5K, 10K & 15K
Olathe, Kansas
5k, 10k and more
Friday, 17 May 2024
27. Go Girl Run | Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, Missouri
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
28. 37th Annual Merriam Turkey Creek Festival 5K Run, Walk & Youth Sprint
Merriam, Kansas
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
29. Brandon Russell's Flash Dash
North Kansas City, Missouri
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
30. Myasthenia Gravis Association's Triple Crown Showdown 5k
Leawood, Kansas
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
31. Hy-Vee Greater Kansas City Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Overland Park, Kansas
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
32. Going the Distance for Brain Injury Memorial Day Run
Kansas City, Missouri
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
33. #NFStrong-North Kansas City, Mo
North Kansas City, Missouri
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
34. Hospital Hill Run
Kansas City, Missouri
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
35. Heroes for Hospice 5K Run/Walk
Overland Park, Kansas
5k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
36. Fighting Fentanyl 5K
Shawnee, Kansas
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
37. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Kansas City
Parkville, Missouri
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
38. I Wanna Rock 5K
Overland Park, Kansas
5k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
39. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - Kansas City
Independence, Missouri
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
40. Lenexa Freedom Run
Lenexa, Kansas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
41. Race With a POINT Foam Run
Lee's Summit, Missouri
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
42. Diva Dash 5K/10K & Lil' Princess Fun Run
Overland Park, Kansas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
43. Run for Raptors Trail Race
Kansas City, Missouri
5k, 10k
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
44. Hearts for RMHC 5K/10K, 1 Mile Walk, & Kid's Fun Run
Parkville, Missouri
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
45. Kansas City - HFTC 5k
Overland Park, Kansas
5k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
46. Plaza 10K
Kansas City, Missouri
10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
47. Heartland 30K Series
Kansas City, Missouri
10k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
48. joyRUN
Lenexa, Kansas
5k and more