Events in Kansas City

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

1. B.E.A.R.D. 5K /10K

Lenexa, Kansas

Running

5k, 10k

Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024

2. KC Running Club - Track Workouts

Prairie Village, Kansas

Monday, 18 Mar 2024

3. KC Running Club 5K Beginning Running/ Walking Class

Kansas City, Missouri

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

4. Liberty Half Marathon/Jewell 5K

Liberty, Missouri

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

5. Heartland 39.3 Series

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

ultramarathon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

6. Easter Egg 5K, 10K & Lil' Bunny Fun Run

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

7. Pirate Dash & "Glow" 5K

Belton, Missouri

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

8. Jadon's Hope 5K Bug Run

Olathe, Kansas

Running

5k

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

9. Rock The Parkway Half Marathon and 5k

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

half marathon, 5k

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

10. Autism Society - The Heartland 5K/1K Fun Run

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. KC Pet Project 5K

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

5k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. Noah's Bandage Run 5K

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

13. Garmin Olathe Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K in the land of Oz

Olathe, Kansas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

14. Donot Stop-Kansas City, MO

Shawnee, Kansas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

15. Accept Zero Run, Walk, and Virtual 5K

Independence, Missouri

Running

5k and more

Monday, 22 Apr 2024

16. CCVI Trolley Run

Kansas City, Missouri

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

17. 3rd Annual Grace IZ Forever 5K Dog Walk

Lenexa, Kansas

Running

5k

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

18. Prince of Peace 5K & Family Fun Run

Olathe, Kansas

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

19. 2024 Kansas City Corporate Challenge Half Marathon & 10K

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

half marathon, 10k

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

20. 704 Blue Run

Olathe, Kansas

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 4 May 2024

21. 5K Run/Walk with Gusto!

Lee's Summit, Missouri

Running

5k

Saturday, 4 May 2024

22. Blue Devil 5K and Kids Trot

Kansas City, Kansas

Sunday, 5 May 2024

23. Outpacing Melanoma 5K

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

24. Northland Mother's Day 5K

Parkville, Missouri

Running

5k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

25. Sophie’s Run at Lake Waukomis

Lake Waukomis, Missouri

Running

5k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

26. Heritage Park 5K, 10K & 15K

Olathe, Kansas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Friday, 17 May 2024

27. Go Girl Run | Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

half marathon, 5k

Saturday, 18 May 2024

28. 37th Annual Merriam Turkey Creek Festival 5K Run, Walk & Youth Sprint

Merriam, Kansas

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 18 May 2024

29. Brandon Russell's Flash Dash

North Kansas City, Missouri

Running

5k and more

Sunday, 19 May 2024

30. Myasthenia Gravis Association's Triple Crown Showdown 5k

Leawood, Kansas

Running

5k and more

Sunday, 19 May 2024

31. Hy-Vee Greater Kansas City Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Monday, 27 May 2024

32. Going the Distance for Brain Injury Memorial Day Run

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

10k, 5k and more

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

33. #NFStrong-North Kansas City, Mo

North Kansas City, Missouri

Running

5k

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

34. Hospital Hill Run

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

35. Heroes for Hospice 5K Run/Walk

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

36. Fighting Fentanyl 5K

Shawnee, Kansas

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

37. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Kansas City

Parkville, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

38. I Wanna Rock 5K

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

39. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - Kansas City

Independence, Missouri

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

40. Lenexa Freedom Run

Lenexa, Kansas

Running

5k, 10k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

41. Race With a POINT Foam Run

Lee's Summit, Missouri

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

42. Diva Dash 5K/10K & Lil' Princess Fun Run

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k, 10k

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

43. Run for Raptors Trail Race

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

44. Hearts for RMHC 5K/10K, 1 Mile Walk, & Kid's Fun Run

Parkville, Missouri

Running

5k, 10k and more

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

45. Kansas City - HFTC 5k

Overland Park, Kansas

Running

5k

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

46. Plaza 10K

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

10k

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

47. Heartland 30K Series

Kansas City, Missouri

Running

10k

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

48. joyRUN

Lenexa, Kansas

Running

5k and more

