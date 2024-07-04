All Events
US Running Events: 2024 - 2025

Running is the world's most accessible sport: all you need is a pair of trainers and you're off. Last year, over 60 million Americans went running. There are thousands of running events in the US throughout the year, with an endless variety of options available. Get involved with 5k fun runs or charity events if you want to mix your running with fun, family, and friends. These events always have a great atmosphere, and are an amazing way to get started with running, get dressed up in fancy dress, or get covered in coloured paint, bubbles, or mud. There are longer distances available as well, so you can choose what challenge to sign up for next. 10k runs and half-marathons are hugely popular, and marathons are an amazing goal to aim for. The Boston Marathon is one of the most famous running events in the world, and is one of the six world marathon majors. Ultramarathons are for those seeking a massive test of mental and physical resilience, and often take you off-road onto trails and rural paths.
Top Running Events in the US

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

10k

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Sunday, 2 Mar 2025

2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Atlanta, Georgia

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Northside BeltLine 3K - 5K
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Northside BeltLine 3K - 5K

Atlanta, Georgia

Popular US Running Events

Running in the United States

In the United States alone, nearly 60 million people participated in running in 2017, making running one of the most popular sports in the country. There are tens of thousands of running events in the United States each year, from local 5ks to ultramarathons.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I start running?
Running is the most accessible sport, and the country boasts infinite opportunities to get those running shoes on with parkruns, color runs, and numerous beginner-friendly 5ks to ease you into your running journey. To stay motivated, pick a training plan and find a friend to train and run with.
What are the top marathons in the US?
The oldest and most prestigious race in the US is the Boston Marathon in mid April. Limited to 30,000 participants, runners have to qualify to take part. To get to Boston you need a qualifying time in a certified marathon race. But, if you're not quite ready for Boston there are plenty of other epic races to choose from. Events like the New York Marathon, Marine Corps Marathon and LA Marathon also draw huge crowds of between 20,000 and 50,000 participants. Expect costumes, bands, and an electric atmosphere. You'll be having such a great time you won't even notice being overtaken by a guy dressed as Big Bird.
What types of running races are there?
There are running races for all levels, from beginners looking to complete their first race to advanced athletes looking to set a PR or pushing their mileage in an ultramarathon. For those looking for a fun experience with friends and family, there are a number of obstacle course races or fun runs. Normal road races usually come as 5ks, 10ks, half marathons, or marathons. Ultramarathons, anything above 26.2 miles, tend to be on trails.
