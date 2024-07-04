Running is the world's most accessible sport: all you need is a pair of trainers and you're off. Last year, over 60 million Americans went running. There are thousands of running events in the US throughout the year, with an endless variety of options available. Get involved with 5k fun runs or charity events if you want to mix your running with fun, family, and friends. These events always have a great atmosphere, and are an amazing way to get started with running, get dressed up in fancy dress, or get covered in coloured paint, bubbles, or mud. There are longer distances available as well, so you can choose what challenge to sign up for next. 10k runs and half-marathons are hugely popular, and marathons are an amazing goal to aim for. The Boston Marathon is one of the most famous running events in the world, and is one of the six world marathon majors. Ultramarathons are for those seeking a massive test of mental and physical resilience, and often take you off-road onto trails and rural paths.