Top Running Events in the US
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta, Georgia
10k
Sunday, 2 Mar 2025
2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Atlanta, Georgia
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
Northside BeltLine 3K - 5K
Atlanta, Georgia
Popular US Running Events
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Members 10K
Smyrna, Georgia
10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Sunrise Marathon CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Run SF "Golden Gate City" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Run CITY OF TREES 'Big Tomato' 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Sacramento, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Run LA "City of Angels" 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Los Angeles, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
Run REDDING 5K/10K/13.1 SPRING
Redding, California
5k, 10k, half marathon
Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024
March Midweek Mile and Dash
Atlanta, Georgia
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
Run PHILADELPHIA "City of Brotherly Love" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Camden, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
Run ATLANTA "The Big Peach" 5K/10K/13.1 Race
Atlanta, Georgia
5k, 10k, half marathon
Running in the United States
In the United States alone, nearly 60 million people participated in running in 2017, making running one of the most popular sports in the country. There are tens of thousands of running events in the United States each year, from local 5ks to ultramarathons.