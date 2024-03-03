All Events
Swimming is a great way of keeping fit, while reducing impact on your joints. It is a form of all-round, aerobic exercise so it has plenty of health benefits. If swimming laps in the local pool is getting repetitive, then a swimming event is a great way of pushing yourself further and experiencing something different. There are over 2800 registered Swimming Clubs in the USA. Open water swimming events take you out of the pool and into the famous lakes or the open ocean for a range of wild and adventuorus experiences. Swimming is often an isolated activity, so these mass-participation races provide a new challenge. Open water swimming events are becoming more and more popular in the USA, and there are a range of distances to choose from, from short sprint races to long-distance endurance events, so anybody can get involved whatever their ability. Once you've mastered open-water swimming, you can build it into a multisport event like a swimrun or triathlon.

166 events found
Swim Clinic

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

1. Swim Clinic

Location

Carpentersville, Illinois

RTC & Endorphin Fitness Coached Swim #3

Wednesday, 6 Mar 2024

2. RTC & Endorphin Fitness Coached Swim #3

Location

Richmond, Virginia

AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

RTC & Endorphin Fitness Coached Swim #4

Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024

4. RTC & Endorphin Fitness Coached Swim #4

Location

Richmond, Virginia

Oak Bay Orcas Annual Swim-A-Thon 2024

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

5. Oak Bay Orcas Annual Swim-A-Thon 2024

Location

Victoria, Capital

Open Water Swim Series + Clinics with Tri-Now

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. Open Water Swim Series + Clinics with Tri-Now

Location

Cedar Hill, Texas

J-Hawk April Lessons 2024

Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024

7. J-Hawk April Lessons 2024

Location

Whitewater, Wisconsin

Open Water Training Swims, 2024 (Apr 2 - Oct 31)

Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024

8. Open Water Training Swims, 2024 (Apr 2 - Oct 31)

Location

Norristown, Pennsylvania

2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

9. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Location

Austin, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Fun Open Water Swim Meetups

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

10. Fun Open Water Swim Meetups

Location

Pflugerville, Texas

DeLuna's Open Water Swim

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. DeLuna's Open Water Swim

Location

Gulf Breeze, Florida

2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. 2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24

Location

Marbury, Maryland

Snapping Tortuga Open Water Swim - April

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

13. Snapping Tortuga Open Water Swim - April

Location

Willis, Texas

Running

5k and more

2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

14. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24

Location

Perris, California

Splash & Dash + Swim Only

Friday, 26 Apr 2024

15. Splash & Dash + Swim Only

Location

Tempe, Arizona

Shillelagh Plunge for Autism 2024

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

16. Shillelagh Plunge for Autism 2024

Location

Belmar, New Jersey

2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

17. 2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24

Location

New Braunfels, Texas

2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

18. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24

Location

Palmyra, Virginia

Running

5k, 10k

Mid-Atlantic Multisport Open Water Swim Series

Wednesday, 1 May 2024

19. Mid-Atlantic Multisport Open Water Swim Series

Location

Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Rev3 Nanticoke River Swim

Saturday, 4 May 2024

20. Rev3 Nanticoke River Swim

Location

Bivalve, Maryland

2024 North Texas Open Water Swim De Mayo

Sunday, 5 May 2024

21. 2024 North Texas Open Water Swim De Mayo

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

2024 Cal Tri Ventura - 5.5.24

Sunday, 5 May 2024

22. 2024 Cal Tri Ventura - 5.5.24

Location

Ventura, California

Sasamat Ice Cracker Open Water Swim and SwimRun Challenge

Sunday, 5 May 2024

23. Sasamat Ice Cracker Open Water Swim and SwimRun Challenge

Location

Belcarra, Metro Vancouver

Newark Reservoir (DE) Open Water Swim Training Sessions

Monday, 6 May 2024

24. Newark Reservoir (DE) Open Water Swim Training Sessions

Location

Newark, Delaware

2024 Open Water Series Race #1

Tuesday, 7 May 2024

25. 2024 Open Water Series Race #1

Location

Norristown, Pennsylvania

Maryland Freedom Swim

Saturday, 11 May 2024

26. Maryland Freedom Swim

Location

Cambridge, Maryland

2024 DownRiver Rip

Saturday, 11 May 2024

27. 2024 DownRiver Rip

Location

Midlothian, Virginia

AMI Hogfish Swim - Open Water

Saturday, 11 May 2024

28. AMI Hogfish Swim - Open Water

Location

Bradenton Beach, Florida

2024 Wolfpack Regional Tetrathlon

Sunday, 12 May 2024

29. 2024 Wolfpack Regional Tetrathlon

Location

San Jose, California

Mudskipper Indiana

Monday, 13 May 2024

30. Mudskipper Indiana

Location

Borden, Indiana

Running

5k and more

Nite Moves

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

31. Nite Moves

Location

Santa Barbara, California

Running

5k

Lowcountry Splash

Saturday, 18 May 2024

32. Lowcountry Splash

Location

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

2024 French Creek TriFest (Triathlon & SwimFest)

Saturday, 18 May 2024

33. 2024 French Creek TriFest (Triathlon & SwimFest)

Location

Elverson, Pennsylvania

2024 Cal Tri Richmond - 5.19.24

Sunday, 19 May 2024

34. 2024 Cal Tri Richmond - 5.19.24

Location

Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia

Doc Lucky's Golden Mile

Saturday, 25 May 2024

35. Doc Lucky's Golden Mile

Location

Orlando, Florida

Reston Masters' Jim McDonnell Lake Swims

Sunday, 26 May 2024

36. Reston Masters' Jim McDonnell Lake Swims

Location

Reston, Virginia

Booth Lake Memorial Swim

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

37. Booth Lake Memorial Swim

Location

East Troy, Wisconsin

LandShark Swim and Splash & Dash

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

38. LandShark Swim and Splash & Dash

Location

Amesbury, Massachusetts

Shark Attack at Lake Longhorn - USMS

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

39. Shark Attack at Lake Longhorn - USMS

Location

League City, Texas

Shark Attack at Lake Longhorn

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

40. Shark Attack at Lake Longhorn

Location

League City, Texas

Pigman Olympic and Sprint Triathlon + Duathlon

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

41. Pigman Olympic and Sprint Triathlon + Duathlon

Location

Palo, Iowa

2024 Open Water Series Race #2

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

42. 2024 Open Water Series Race #2

Location

Norristown, Pennsylvania

Lap the Lake

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

43. Lap the Lake

Location

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Lure of the Lake

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

44. Lure of the Lake

Location

Lake Lure, North Carolina

Grand Rapids Triathlon

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

45. Grand Rapids Triathlon

Location

Ada, Michigan

Best in the West Triathlon Festival

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

46. Best in the West Triathlon Festival

Location

Sweet Home, Oregon

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Great Chesapeake Bay 4.4 Mile Swim & 1 Mile Bay Challenge

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

47. Great Chesapeake Bay 4.4 Mile Swim & 1 Mile Bay Challenge

Location

Stevensville, Maryland

2024 Cal Tri Culpeper - 6.9.24

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

48. 2024 Cal Tri Culpeper - 6.9.24

Location

Culpeper, Virginia

