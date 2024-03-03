Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Swimming Events
Swimming is a great way of keeping fit, while reducing impact on your joints. It is a form of all-round, aerobic exercise so it has plenty of health benefits. If swimming laps in the local pool is getting repetitive, then a swimming event is a great way of pushing yourself further and experiencing something different. There are over 2800 registered Swimming Clubs in the USA. Open water swimming events take you out of the pool and into the famous lakes or the open ocean for a range of wild and adventuorus experiences. Swimming is often an isolated activity, so these mass-participation races provide a new challenge. Open water swimming events are becoming more and more popular in the USA, and there are a range of distances to choose from, from short sprint races to long-distance endurance events, so anybody can get involved whatever their ability. Once you've mastered open-water swimming, you can build it into a multisport event like a swimrun or triathlon.
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Swim Clinic
Carpentersville, Illinois
Wednesday, 6 Mar 2024
2. RTC & Endorphin Fitness Coached Swim #3
Richmond, Virginia
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon
Clermont, Florida
5k
Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024
4. RTC & Endorphin Fitness Coached Swim #4
Richmond, Virginia
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
5. Oak Bay Orcas Annual Swim-A-Thon 2024
Victoria, Capital
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. Open Water Swim Series + Clinics with Tri-Now
Cedar Hill, Texas
Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024
7. J-Hawk April Lessons 2024
Whitewater, Wisconsin
Tuesday, 2 Apr 2024
8. Open Water Training Swims, 2024 (Apr 2 - Oct 31)
Norristown, Pennsylvania
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
9. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
10. Fun Open Water Swim Meetups
Pflugerville, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. DeLuna's Open Water Swim
Gulf Breeze, Florida
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. 2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24
Marbury, Maryland
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
13. Snapping Tortuga Open Water Swim - April
Willis, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
14. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24
Perris, California
Friday, 26 Apr 2024
15. Splash & Dash + Swim Only
Tempe, Arizona
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
16. Shillelagh Plunge for Autism 2024
Belmar, New Jersey
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
17. 2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24
New Braunfels, Texas
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
18. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24
Palmyra, Virginia
5k, 10k
Wednesday, 1 May 2024
19. Mid-Atlantic Multisport Open Water Swim Series
Downingtown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, 4 May 2024
20. Rev3 Nanticoke River Swim
Bivalve, Maryland
Sunday, 5 May 2024
21. 2024 North Texas Open Water Swim De Mayo
Grand Prairie, Texas
Sunday, 5 May 2024
22. 2024 Cal Tri Ventura - 5.5.24
Ventura, California
Sunday, 5 May 2024
23. Sasamat Ice Cracker Open Water Swim and SwimRun Challenge
Belcarra, Metro Vancouver
Monday, 6 May 2024
24. Newark Reservoir (DE) Open Water Swim Training Sessions
Newark, Delaware
Tuesday, 7 May 2024
25. 2024 Open Water Series Race #1
Norristown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, 11 May 2024
26. Maryland Freedom Swim
Cambridge, Maryland
Saturday, 11 May 2024
27. 2024 DownRiver Rip
Midlothian, Virginia
Saturday, 11 May 2024
28. AMI Hogfish Swim - Open Water
Bradenton Beach, Florida
Sunday, 12 May 2024
29. 2024 Wolfpack Regional Tetrathlon
San Jose, California
Monday, 13 May 2024
30. Mudskipper Indiana
Borden, Indiana
5k and more
Wednesday, 15 May 2024
31. Nite Moves
Santa Barbara, California
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
32. Lowcountry Splash
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Saturday, 18 May 2024
33. 2024 French Creek TriFest (Triathlon & SwimFest)
Elverson, Pennsylvania
Sunday, 19 May 2024
34. 2024 Cal Tri Richmond - 5.19.24
Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia
Saturday, 25 May 2024
35. Doc Lucky's Golden Mile
Orlando, Florida
Sunday, 26 May 2024
36. Reston Masters' Jim McDonnell Lake Swims
Reston, Virginia
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
37. Booth Lake Memorial Swim
East Troy, Wisconsin
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
38. LandShark Swim and Splash & Dash
Amesbury, Massachusetts
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
39. Shark Attack at Lake Longhorn - USMS
League City, Texas
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
40. Shark Attack at Lake Longhorn
League City, Texas
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
41. Pigman Olympic and Sprint Triathlon + Duathlon
Palo, Iowa
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
42. 2024 Open Water Series Race #2
Norristown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
43. Lap the Lake
Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
44. Lure of the Lake
Lake Lure, North Carolina
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
45. Grand Rapids Triathlon
Ada, Michigan
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
46. Best in the West Triathlon Festival
Sweet Home, Oregon
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
47. Great Chesapeake Bay 4.4 Mile Swim & 1 Mile Bay Challenge
Stevensville, Maryland
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
48. 2024 Cal Tri Culpeper - 6.9.24
Culpeper, Virginia