Swimruns
Swimrun is a growing multi-stage sport in the USA. Swimruns alternate between open-water swimming and cross-country running, with at least two transitions but no upper limit. Normally, they are done in teams of two, but some races permit individual participation. No kit changes are permitted, so you must swim with shoes on, and run with your wetsuit on. Flotation devices are often advised for the swimming section. There are not currently any established distances or number of transitions, so all races vary, but they can generally be split up into six categories: super-sprint (less than 10km), sprint (between 10-20km), regular (between 20-40km), long (between 40-75km), ultra (beyond 75km), and multiday (longer than 24 hours). The first official swimrun race was in 2006 in Sweden, where it also has the name ÖtillÖ (meaning Island-to-Island). In the USA, races take place in lakes or the open ocean, and on coastal paths or mountain trails. There are now over 30 swimrun events in the USA, as it has grown hugely in popularity since the first event in 2016.
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
1. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
2. Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k
Friant, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
3. Lake Murray Sprint Triathlon
Prosperity, South Carolina
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. 2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24
Marbury, Maryland
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. Andy's Race
Greenville, South Carolina
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
6. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24
Perris, California
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
7. Grapes of Wrath Triathlon, 5k & 10k
Delano, California
5k, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
8. 2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24
New Braunfels, Texas
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
9. 2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24
Palmyra, Virginia
5k, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
10. Ethan A. Rhodig Memorial Triathlon at Burke High School 2024
Omaha, Nebraska
Sunday, 5 May 2024
11. Lumberjack Splash & Dash
Arcata, California
Sunday, 5 May 2024
12. 2024 J-Hawk Earlybird Race Series: Duathlon, Triathlon (Olympic, Sprint, & SuperSprint), AquaBike (Oly & Sprint)
Whitewater, Wisconsin
Sunday, 5 May 2024
13. 2024 Cal Tri Ventura - 5.5.24
Ventura, California
Saturday, 11 May 2024
14. AdventHealth Girlz on Fire Women's Triathlon & 5K
Clermont, Florida
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
15. 2024 French Creek TriFest (Triathlon & SwimFest)
Elverson, Pennsylvania
Sunday, 19 May 2024
16. 2024 Cal Tri Richmond - 5.19.24
Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia
Sunday, 19 May 2024
17. Bear Triathlon
Bear, Delaware
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
18. 38th Annual Milkman Triathlon
Dexter, New Mexico
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
19. LandShark Swim and Splash & Dash
Amesbury, Massachusetts
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
20. Cedar Hill Kids and Family Triathlon
Cedar Hill, Texas
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
21. 2024 Cal Tri Culpeper - 6.9.24
Culpeper, Virginia
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
22. AdventHealth Cool Sommer Mornings Triathlon-Duathlon-5K Series #1
Clermont, Florida
5k
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
23. BCTC Splash & Dash
Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
24. 2024 Cal Tri Castaic Lake - 6.15.24
Castaic, California
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
25. Delaware State Championship, Newark SwimFest and SwimRun
Newark, Delaware
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
26. BOZEMAN TRIATHLON
Bozeman, Montana
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
27. Clemson Triathlon
Seneca, South Carolina
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
28. Lake Montclair Triathlon & Duathlon
Montclair, Virginia
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
29. Huntington Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k
Lakeshore, California
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
30. Kathy Mellor 'Mum'orial Swim/Run Classic
Monroe, New Jersey
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
31. RVA Splash & Dash
Chesterfield, Virginia
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
32. PBR SwimRun Knox
Knoxville, Tennessee
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
33. DQ Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquabike, & *NEW* Aquathlon at Vincentown *#
Southampton Township, New Jersey
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
34. Long Branch Run>Swim>Run
Long Branch, New Jersey
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
35. Camp JCC Aquathlon
Medford, New Jersey
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
36. Open Water Swim Challenge & Aquathlon
Cedar Hill, Texas
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
37. AdventHealth Cool Sommer Mornings Triathlon\Duathlon\5K Series #2
Clermont, Florida
5k
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
38. 2024 Cal Tri Williamsburg - 7.21.24
Williamsburg, Virginia
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
39. Omaha Triathlon at the "C" - USA Triathlon Nebraska State Championships
Omaha, Nebraska
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
40. Cypress Sprint and Youth Triathlon
Cypress, Texas
Friday, 26 Jul 2024
41. Mountain Lakes Triathlon
Guntersville, Alabama
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
42. DQ Laurel Lake Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquabike, Super Sprint Triathlon, & *NEW* Aquathlon in honor of William Laubengeyer *#
Millville, New Jersey
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
43. Mark Mellon Triathlon & 5k
Gaylord, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
44. River Day SwimFest and SwimRun
Norristown, Pennsylvania
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
45. OTILLO Swimrun Casco Bay Islands
Long Island, Maine
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
46. AdventHealth Cool Sommer Mornings Triathlon\Duathlon\5K Series #3
Clermont, Florida
5k
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
47. Badgers Autumn Lake Triathlon
Monroe, New Jersey
5k
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
48. Greenfields Tri/Aqua/Du/ 5K & Splash and Dash
West Deptford, New Jersey