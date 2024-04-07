All Events
Swimrun is a growing multi-stage sport in the USA. Swimruns alternate between open-water swimming and cross-country running, with at least two transitions but no upper limit. Normally, they are done in teams of two, but some races permit individual participation. No kit changes are permitted, so you must swim with shoes on, and run with your wetsuit on. Flotation devices are often advised for the swimming section. There are not currently any established distances or number of transitions, so all races vary, but they can generally be split up into six categories: super-sprint (less than 10km), sprint (between 10-20km), regular (between 20-40km), long (between 40-75km), ultra (beyond 75km), and multiday (longer than 24 hours). The first official swimrun race was in 2006 in Sweden, where it also has the name ÖtillÖ (meaning Island-to-Island). In the USA, races take place in lakes or the open ocean, and on coastal paths or mountain trails. There are now over 30 swimrun events in the USA, as it has grown hugely in popularity since the first event in 2016.

2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

Austin, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Friant, California

Running

5k, 10k

Lake Murray Sprint Triathlon

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Prosperity, South Carolina

2024 Cal Tri DC - 4.14.24

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Marbury, Maryland

Andy's Race

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Location

Greenville, South Carolina

2024 Cal Tri Lake Perris - 4.21.24

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Location

Perris, California

Grapes of Wrath Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Delano, California

Running

5k, 10k

2024 Cal Tri San Antonio - 4.28.24

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

New Braunfels, Texas

2024 Cal Tri Lake Monticello - 4.28.24

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Palmyra, Virginia

Running

5k, 10k

Ethan A. Rhodig Memorial Triathlon at Burke High School 2024

Saturday, 4 May 2024

Location

Omaha, Nebraska

Lumberjack Splash & Dash

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Arcata, California

2024 J-Hawk Earlybird Race Series: Duathlon, Triathlon (Olympic, Sprint, & SuperSprint), AquaBike (Oly & Sprint)

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Whitewater, Wisconsin

2024 Cal Tri Ventura - 5.5.24

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Ventura, California

AdventHealth Girlz on Fire Women's Triathlon & 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

2024 French Creek TriFest (Triathlon & SwimFest)

Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location

Elverson, Pennsylvania

2024 Cal Tri Richmond - 5.19.24

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia

Bear Triathlon

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Bear, Delaware

38th Annual Milkman Triathlon

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Location

Dexter, New Mexico

LandShark Swim and Splash & Dash

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Amesbury, Massachusetts

Cedar Hill Kids and Family Triathlon

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Cedar Hill, Texas

2024 Cal Tri Culpeper - 6.9.24

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

Culpeper, Virginia

AdventHealth Cool Sommer Mornings Triathlon-Duathlon-5K Series #1

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

BCTC Splash & Dash

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

Location

Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

2024 Cal Tri Castaic Lake - 6.15.24

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Location

Castaic, California

Delaware State Championship, Newark SwimFest and SwimRun

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Location

Newark, Delaware

BOZEMAN TRIATHLON

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Bozeman, Montana

Clemson Triathlon

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Seneca, South Carolina

Lake Montclair Triathlon & Duathlon

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Montclair, Virginia

Huntington Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Lakeshore, California

Kathy Mellor 'Mum'orial Swim/Run Classic

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

RVA Splash & Dash

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Location

Chesterfield, Virginia

PBR SwimRun Knox

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Knoxville, Tennessee

DQ Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquabike, & *NEW* Aquathlon at Vincentown *#

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Location

Southampton Township, New Jersey

Long Branch Run>Swim>Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Location

Long Branch, New Jersey

Camp JCC Aquathlon

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Location

Medford, New Jersey

Open Water Swim Challenge & Aquathlon

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Location

Cedar Hill, Texas

AdventHealth Cool Sommer Mornings Triathlon\Duathlon\5K Series #2

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

2024 Cal Tri Williamsburg - 7.21.24

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Location

Williamsburg, Virginia

Omaha Triathlon at the "C" - USA Triathlon Nebraska State Championships

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Location

Omaha, Nebraska

Cypress Sprint and Youth Triathlon

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Location

Cypress, Texas

Mountain Lakes Triathlon

Friday, 26 Jul 2024

Location

Guntersville, Alabama

DQ Laurel Lake Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquabike, Super Sprint Triathlon, & *NEW* Aquathlon in honor of William Laubengeyer *#

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

Location

Millville, New Jersey

Mark Mellon Triathlon & 5k

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

Location

Gaylord, Michigan

Running

5k

River Day SwimFest and SwimRun

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

Location

Norristown, Pennsylvania

OTILLO Swimrun Casco Bay Islands

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

Location

Long Island, Maine

AdventHealth Cool Sommer Mornings Triathlon\Duathlon\5K Series #3

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

Badgers Autumn Lake Triathlon

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

Location

Monroe, New Jersey

Running

5k

Greenfields Tri/Aqua/Du/ 5K & Splash and Dash

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

Location

West Deptford, New Jersey

