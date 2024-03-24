All Events
Duathlons
East of England
Cambridge
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Duathlons in Cambridge
1 events found
Booked 7 times this week
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
1. Ely 115 Squadron Duathlon 2024
Ely, Cambridgeshire
£18.33 – £45
Booking perks
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events