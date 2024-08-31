All Events
Road Cycling Events
West Midlands
Coventry
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Road Cycling Events in Coventry
1 events found
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
1. The Cotswold Classic 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
4.6
(30 reviews)
£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events