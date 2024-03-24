All Events
Road Cycling Events in West Midlands

9 events found
Mad March Hare
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

1. Mad March Hare

Location

Wythall, Worcestershire

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Hook Norton Brewery Sportive
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

2. Hook Norton Brewery Sportive

Location

Hook Norton, Oxfordshire

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Mad Malvern Hare

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

3. Mad Malvern Hare

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Ticket£30
Booking perksRoad
The Cotswold Classic 2024

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

4. The Cotswold Classic 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Star4.6

(30 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Wye Valley Brewery Sportive

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

5. Wye Valley Brewery Sportive

Location

Bromyard, Herefordshire

Star4.5

(19 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Mad Summer Hare

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

6. Mad Summer Hare

Location

Tanworth in Arden, Warwickshire

Star3.3

(2 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Purity Brewing Co Sportive

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

7. Purity Brewing Co Sportive

Location

Great Alne, Warwickshire

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Birmingham Property Cycle

Thursday, 6 Jun 2024

8. Birmingham Property Cycle

Location

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire

Medi March Hare

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

9. Medi March Hare

Location

Wythall, Worcestershire

Ticket£25
Booking perksRoad
