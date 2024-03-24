All Events
Road Cycling Events in West Midlands
9 events found
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
1. Mad March Hare
Wythall, Worcestershire
£35
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
2. Hook Norton Brewery Sportive
Hook Norton, Oxfordshire
4.5
(27 reviews)
£25 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
3. Mad Malvern Hare
Worcester, Worcestershire
£30
Booking perksRoad
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
4. The Cotswold Classic 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
4.6
(30 reviews)
£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
5. Wye Valley Brewery Sportive
Bromyard, Herefordshire
4.5
(19 reviews)
£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
6. Mad Summer Hare
Tanworth in Arden, Warwickshire
3.3
(2 reviews)
£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
7. Purity Brewing Co Sportive
Great Alne, Warwickshire
4.8
(44 reviews)
£27.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Thursday, 6 Jun 2024
8. Birmingham Property Cycle
Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
9. Medi March Hare
Wythall, Worcestershire
£25
Booking perksRoad
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 events