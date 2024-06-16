All Events
ChevronRight
Road Cycling Events
ChevronRight
East Midlands
ChevronRight
Leicester
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Road Cycling Events in Leicester

2 events found
Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

1. Magic Bike Ladies Only Cyclosportive

Location

Haselbech, Northamptonshire

Ticket£30 – £45
Booking perks
Heart
Festival of Cycling

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

2. Festival of Cycling

Location

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Star4.6

(99 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
1
image
🇬🇧