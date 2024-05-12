All Events
Road Cycling Events
South East
Portsmouth
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Road Cycling Events in Portsmouth
5 events found
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 12 May 2024
1. Beast to the East
Swanmore, Hampshire
4.8
(14 reviews)
£24 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
2. The New Forest Tour 2024
Fawley, Hampshire
£15 – £45
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
3. The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024
Southampton, Hampshire
4.6
(19 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024
Fawley, Hampshire
£15 – £45
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
5. Goddards Brewery Sportive
Branstone, Isle of Wight
£30 – £37.50
Booking perksRoad
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events