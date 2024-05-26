Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Road Cycling Events in South East
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
London, Greater London
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
2. The Wiltshire Classic 2024
Netherhampton, Wiltshire
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
3. Spring Onion 2024
Cobham, Surrey
(29 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
4. The Surrey Hills Classic 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
Sunday, 12 May 2024
5. Beast to the East
Swanmore, Hampshire
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
6. Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive
Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
7. Vale Brewery Sportive
Brill, Buckinghamshire
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
8. London to Amsterdam Cycle - July
London, Greater London
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
9. London to Southend
London, Greater London
(30 reviews)
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
10. London to Amsterdam Cycle - September
London, Greater London
Thursday, 19 Sept 2024
11. London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour
East Molesey, Surrey
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
12. The New Forest Tour 2024
Fawley, Hampshire
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
13. The Kent Classic 2024
Lingfield, Surrey
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
14. London to Brighton Cycle
London, Greater London
medium (50–100km)
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024
Southampton, Hampshire
(19 reviews)
Friday, 19 Jul 2024
16. London to Paris Cycle - July
London, Greater London
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
17. London to Paris Cycle - September
London, Greater London
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
18. The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024
Fawley, Hampshire
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
19. Goddards Brewery Sportive
Branstone, Isle of Wight
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
20. The Regain Cycling Challenge
Andover, Hampshire
10k