Road Cycling Events in South East

20 events found
2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
Booked 372 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex

London, Greater London

£32 – £275
Booking perks
The Wiltshire Classic 2024

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

The Wiltshire Classic 2024

Netherhampton, Wiltshire

4.8

(5 reviews)

£30 – £45
Great atmosphereFlat road
Spring Onion 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Spring Onion 2024

Cobham, Surrey

4.2

(29 reviews)

£35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The Surrey Hills Classic 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024

The Surrey Hills Classic 2024

Cranleigh, Surrey

£30 – £45
Great sceneryRoad
Beast to the East
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

Beast to the East

Swanmore, Hampshire

4.8

(14 reviews)

£24 – £39
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery Sportive

Henley-on-Thames, Buckinghamshire

4.5

(42 reviews)

£27.50 – £37.50
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Vale Brewery Sportive

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Vale Brewery Sportive

Brill, Buckinghamshire

£27.50 – £37.50
Road
London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

London, Greater London

£150
Road
London to Southend
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

London to Southend

London, Greater London

4.7

(30 reviews)

£28.90
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
London to Amsterdam Cycle - September

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

London to Amsterdam Cycle - September

London, Greater London

£150
Flat road
London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour

Thursday, 19 Sept 2024

London-Paris Gravel Cycling Tour

East Molesey, Surrey

£50
Great sceneryTrail
The New Forest Tour 2024

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

The New Forest Tour 2024

Fawley, Hampshire

£15 – £45
Great sceneryRoad
The Kent Classic 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

The Kent Classic 2024

Lingfield, Surrey

4.6

(16 reviews)

£30 – £45
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
London to Brighton Cycle

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

London to Brighton Cycle

London, Greater London

Running

medium (50–100km)

4.0

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly
The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024

Southampton, Hampshire

4.6

(19 reviews)

Great atmosphere
London to Paris Cycle - July

Friday, 19 Jul 2024

London to Paris Cycle - July

London, Greater London

Great sceneryRoad
London to Paris Cycle - September

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

London to Paris Cycle - September

London, Greater London

Great sceneryRoad
The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024

Fawley, Hampshire

£15 – £45
Great sceneryRoad
Goddards Brewery Sportive

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Goddards Brewery Sportive

Branstone, Isle of Wight

£30 – £37.50
Road
The Regain Cycling Challenge

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

The Regain Cycling Challenge

Andover, Hampshire

Running

10k

£20 – £99
Road
🇬🇧