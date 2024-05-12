All Events
Road Cycling Events in Southampton
Cycling is hugely popular in Southampton, with the nearby coast and national parks offering stunning surroundings and tough challenges. The New Forest 100 Sportive is a great example of a race that tests your legs but provides a pay off with its rural views, and as a result is high on many cyclists’ tick lists.
6 events found
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 12 May 2024
1. Beast to the East
Swanmore, Hampshire
4.8
(14 reviews)
£24 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
2. The New Forest Tour 2024
Fawley, Hampshire
£15 – £45
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
3. The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024
Southampton, Hampshire
4.6
(19 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024
Fawley, Hampshire
£15 – £45
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
5. Goddards Brewery Sportive
Branstone, Isle of Wight
£30 – £37.50
Booking perksRoad
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. The Regain Cycling Challenge
Andover, Hampshire
10k
£20 – £99
Booking perksRoad
