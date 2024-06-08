All Events
Road Cycling Events
Yorkshire and the Humber
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Short (0–50km)Medium (50–100km)Long (100–200km)Ultra (200km+)
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Road Cycling Events in Yorkshire and the Humber
3 events found
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
1. The Flat 100
Thorne, South Yorkshire
4.9
(209 reviews)
£22.50 – £37.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
2. The Peaks Tour 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
4.7
(18 reviews)
£30 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly road
Saturday, 25 May 2024
3. Wold Top Sundown 60
Hunmanby, North Yorkshire
£35
Great sceneryRoad
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events