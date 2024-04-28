All Events
10k Runs in Edinburgh
6 events found
Booked 41 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
10k
4.8
(81 reviews)
£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k and more
4.7
(9 reviews)
£7.50 – £23.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 4 times this week
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
3. Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k and more
4.5
(137 reviews)
£8 – £18
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 1 time this week
Tuesday, 19 Mar 2024
4. The Meadow 2024 Series - March (St Patrick's Day 5K)
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
10k
£7 – £9
Booking perks
Saturday, 25 May 2024
5. Edinburgh Marathon Festival
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024
6. Meadows 5K Series Entry 2024 (12 races for the price of 10)
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k
£70 – £90
Booking perks
