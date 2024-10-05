From our partners
Top 10k Runs in the UK
Events that our community are currently loving
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Choose your terrain
Pound the pavement or take to the trailsAll running events
Last minute start lines
No weekend plans? Look no further.
Races this weekend
Races next weekend
Discover something a little different
Add a little spice to your start line
Need more inspiration?
Collections of events from our community
Top rated for Great Atmosphere
Top rated for Amazing Scenery
Share, Remember
Popular UK 10k Runs
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
2024 Vitality London 10,000
London, Greater London
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
London 10k 2024
London, Greater London
10k
(1269 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
Running GP Oulton Park - March
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(159 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(69 reviews)
10k Runs by location
Great runs across the UK
Find 10k Runs by month
When do you want to run?
About us
Let’s Do This is on a mission to help more people discover epic experiences than any other community on the planet. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly 5k fun run or an Ironman triathlon, we list more mass-participation sports events than any other website on the planet. Join the million plus people that have discovered their epic experiences through Let’s Do This.
Other popular distances
The tried and true distances all runners love
About 10k events in the UK
10km (or 6.2 miles) is a hugely popular distance with runners of all levels. 10k races are perfect either as a challenging starter event for beginners or as practice for longer distances. Event organisers will often give you a choice between 5k and 10k routes, so when you're ready to take that step up, you can. Much like for 5k events, some large 'running festivals' such as the Edinburgh Marathon Festival and Bournemouth Marathon Festival also host 10k races, with big crowds to cheer you on to the finish line.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average runner, who runs 5-10k a week, could expect to finish in around 1 hour.