10k (or 6.2 miles) is a super popular running distance, and generally the next step up from a 5k. It’s a great way to push yourself - whether that’s to run a bit further, jog a bit faster or maybe to smash a PB. For seasoned athletes, the 10k is often seen as a great distance to keep fit and boost pace without becoming completely exhausted. If you're looking for something to put your mettle to the test past a 5k, then a 10k is a great next step, and with hundreds of 10k events in the running calendar across the entire UK, there’s bound to be something not all too far from you. Check out just a handful of the awesome 10ks on offer below or search for runs by area in the search bar. We hope to see you at an event very soon!