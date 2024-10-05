🐣 Pay less with early bird access - Click to see our full list of early bird event offers
UK 10k Runs: 2024 - 2025

10k (or 6.2 miles) is a super popular running distance, and generally the next step up from a 5k. It’s a great way to push yourself - whether that’s to run a bit further, jog a bit faster or maybe to smash a PB. For seasoned athletes, the 10k is often seen as a great distance to keep fit and boost pace without becoming completely exhausted. If you're looking for something to put your mettle to the test past a 5k, then a 10k is a great next step, and with hundreds of 10k events in the running calendar across the entire UK, there’s bound to be something not all too far from you. Check out just a handful of the awesome 10ks on offer below or search for runs by area in the search bar. We hope to see you at an event very soon!
Top 10k Runs in the UK

AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Ticket£13 – £37
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Sunday, 26 May 2024

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024

AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

About us

About 10k events in the UK

10km (or 6.2 miles) is a hugely popular distance with runners of all levels. 10k races are perfect either as a challenging starter event for beginners or as practice for longer distances. Event organisers will often give you a choice between 5k and 10k routes, so when you're ready to take that step up, you can. Much like for 5k events, some large 'running festivals' such as the Edinburgh Marathon Festival and Bournemouth Marathon Festival also host 10k races, with big crowds to cheer you on to the finish line.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best 10k events in the UK?
The best 10k events in the UK are the Great Manchester Run, which is Europe’s largest 10k, the Leeds 10k, and the capital’s Vitality London 10000. There are also hundreds of smaller, local 10ks around the UK.
How long does it take to run 10k?
The men's and women's world records for 10k road racing stand at 26m44s and 29m43s respectively, held by Leonard Patrick Komon and Joyciline Jepkosgei.
The average runner, who runs 5-10k a week, could expect to finish in around 1 hour.
How do you train for a 10k race?
Training for a 10k will differ depending on your current fitness levels, running experience and what goals you set yourself. If you're already doing exercise during the week, you can prepare for race day by following a 6-week training plan.
