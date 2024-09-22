Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in London
10k (or 6.2 miles) is a hugely popular running distance in the UK, and especially in London where there a variety of race options available. The 10k distance is a good step up from the 5k distance: it keeps the same friendly atmosphere but there's an added edge of competitive spirit, as runners push themselves to hit a new PB. For beginners, any time under an hour is a good start, whilst seasoned speedsters might be aiming for under 40 minutes. Some of London's most popular 10k races allow runners to take in the capital's famous and historic landmarks. There are grandstand events, with brands such as Adidas, Asics, and Vitality organising popular 10k events, or there can be 10k races as part of a larger running festival. Every event will have its own character, whether it is making the most of London's parks and rivers or the vibrant cultures and music.
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
1. 2024 Vitality London 10,000
London, Greater London
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
3. London 10k 2024
London, Greater London
10k
(1269 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
4. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
6. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
7. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Molesey, Greater London
10k
(264 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
8. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
9. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(68 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
10. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
11. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k
(116 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
12. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
13. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
14. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
(649 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
15. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
16. The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run
Richmond, Greater London
10k
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
17. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024
18. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
19. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
21. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
22. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(141 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
23. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(79 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
24. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(126 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
25. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June
London, Greater London
10k, 5k
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
26. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
27. Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
28. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Richmond, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(29 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
29. Bushy Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Hampton, Greater London
10k
(60 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
30. Battersea Spring Run Festival
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
31. Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run
London, Greater London
10k
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
32. Kew Gardens 10k 2024
Richmond, Greater London
10k
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
33. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Greater London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(22 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
34. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
London, Greater London
10k
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
35. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
London, Greater London
10k
(1 reviews)
Tuesday, 30 Apr 2024
36. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
London, Greater London
10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
37. Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Sutton, Surrey
10k
(46 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
38. The Cobham Festival of Running
Cobham, Surrey
10k, 5k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
39. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(30 reviews)
Wednesday, 15 May 2024
40. RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
41. Reigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Reigate, Surrey
10k
(7 reviews)
Wednesday, 22 May 2024
42. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
43. RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
44. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
45. Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(14 reviews)
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
46. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park - June
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(32 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
47. The Secret Gin Run
London, Greater London
10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
48. Hampstead Heath 10k, 5k & Fun Run Trail
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(119 reviews)
About 10k events in London
10k races are hugely popular on the London running scene. They are hugely popular with runners of all levels, either as a challenging event for beginners or as good practice for longer distances. There are 10k events organised across the city throughout the year, so there's no excuse not to try one out.
What are the best 10k events?
If you want to run in one of the big grandstand events past the coolest landmarks the city has to offer, then you'll be spoiled for choice. The Adidas City Run (Fulham) is a well reviewed example and also London's flattest 10k, the perfect event to chase your PB time. If you'd prefer a run with a theme, try the London Easter 10k where you'll be greeted at the finish line with chocolate eggs and celebrating spectators.
How long will it take to run 10k?
If you're a running regular then you might expect to finish a 10k somewhere around the hour mark. However, beginners may want to stretch that out a little. Walking is also fine at most events, however it's worth noting that some 10k events have a cut off time of around the 3 hour mark, the Cancer Research Winter Run is a good example (that's a long time to be out in the cold).
Interested in seeing how fast you can really go? The world records for 10k road racing stand at 29m43s for women and 26m44s for men, held by Joyciline Jepkosgei (who also holds the record for the women's half marathon)and Leonard Patrick Komon.
How do you train for a 10k race?
Training is important for a 10k, even if you're already in good race shape. Building up to the event with a training plan will help you to minimise the risk of injury and also has the benefit of helping you to run faster. Have a look at our 6 weeks to 10k training plan to get you started. If you're taking the 10k in your stride then perhaps you'll want to check out our half marathon and marathon event calendars to find a longer challenge near you.