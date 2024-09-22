All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in London

10k (or 6.2 miles) is a hugely popular running distance in the UK, and especially in London where there a variety of race options available. The 10k distance is a good step up from the 5k distance: it keeps the same friendly atmosphere but there's an added edge of competitive spirit, as runners push themselves to hit a new PB. For beginners, any time under an hour is a good start, whilst seasoned speedsters might be aiming for under 40 minutes. Some of London's most popular 10k races allow runners to take in the capital's famous and historic landmarks. There are grandstand events, with brands such as Adidas, Asics, and Vitality organising popular 10k events, or there can be 10k races as part of a larger running festival. Every event will have its own character, whether it is making the most of London's parks and rivers or the vibrant cultures and music.

2024 Vitality London 10,000
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

1. 2024 Vitality London 10,000

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£46.50
Booking perks
Heart
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(218 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
London 10k 2024
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

3. London 10k 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.7

(1269 reviews)

Ticket£49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

4. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(96 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

5. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
Friday, 29 Mar 2024

6. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(152 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

7. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.5

(264 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

8. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

9. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(68 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 5 May 2024

10. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
Sunday, 19 May 2024

11. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(116 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

12. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

13. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

14. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

15. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(27 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

16. The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

17. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024

18. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

19. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

21. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

22. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(141 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
Saturday, 25 May 2024

23. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(79 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

24. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(126 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

25. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.8

(66 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

26. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

27. Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

28. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.6

(29 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bushy Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

29. Bushy Park 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Hampton, Greater London

Running

10k

Star3.6

(60 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Battersea Spring Run Festival
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

30. Battersea Spring Run Festival

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£3 – £25
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

31. Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star1.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Kew Gardens 10k 2024
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

32. Kew Gardens 10k 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

33. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

34. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

35. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Tuesday, 30 Apr 2024

36. Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£24
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Sunday, 5 May 2024

37. Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Sutton, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.0

(46 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Cobham Festival of Running
Saturday, 11 May 2024

38. The Cobham Festival of Running

Location

Cobham, Surrey

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 12 May 2024

39. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(30 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May
Wednesday, 15 May 2024

40. RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.4

(25 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Reigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Sunday, 19 May 2024

41. Reigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Reigate, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.3

(7 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
Wednesday, 22 May 2024

42. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(49 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May
Sunday, 26 May 2024

43. RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
Wednesday, 29 May 2024

44. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

45. Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(14 reviews)

Ticket£30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park - June
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

46. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(32 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Secret Gin Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

47. The Secret Gin Run

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£29
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Hampstead Heath 10k, 5k & Fun Run Trail
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

48. Hampstead Heath 10k, 5k & Fun Run Trail

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
About 10k events in London

10k races are hugely popular on the London running scene. They are hugely popular with runners of all levels, either as a challenging event for beginners or as good practice for longer distances. There are 10k events organised across the city throughout the year, so there's no excuse not to try one out.

What are the best 10k events?

If you want to run in one of the big grandstand events past the coolest landmarks the city has to offer, then you'll be spoiled for choice. The Adidas City Run (Fulham) is a well reviewed example and also London's flattest 10k, the perfect event to chase your PB time. If you'd prefer a run with a theme, try the London Easter 10k where you'll be greeted at the finish line with chocolate eggs and celebrating spectators.

How long will it take to run 10k?

If you're a running regular then you might expect to finish a 10k somewhere around the hour mark. However, beginners may want to stretch that out a little. Walking is also fine at most events, however it's worth noting that some 10k events have a cut off time of around the 3 hour mark, the Cancer Research Winter Run is a good example (that's a long time to be out in the cold).

Interested in seeing how fast you can really go? The world records for 10k road racing stand at 29m43s for women and 26m44s for men, held by Joyciline Jepkosgei (who also holds the record for the women's half marathon)and Leonard Patrick Komon.

How do you train for a 10k race?

Training is important for a 10k, even if you're already in good race shape. Building up to the event with a training plan will help you to minimise the risk of injury and also has the benefit of helping you to run faster. Have a look at our 6 weeks to 10k training plan to get you started. If you're taking the 10k in your stride then perhaps you'll want to check out our half marathon and marathon event calendars to find a longer challenge near you.

