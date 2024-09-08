All Events
Running Events
10k Runs
East Midlands
Nottingham
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
10k Runs in Nottingham
6 events found
Booked 44 times this week
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
1. Mansfield 10k
Mansfield
10k and more
£5 – £38
Booking perks
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
2. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
4.5
(15 reviews)
£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 8 times this week
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
3. Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
4. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(74 reviews)
£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
4.6
(39 reviews)
£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
6. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Prestwold, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
4.3
(56 reviews)
£21.67 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 events