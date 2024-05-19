All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
South East
ChevronRight
Oxford
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Oxford

3 events found
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Renegade 10k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

2. Renegade 10k

Location

Yattendon, Berkshire

Running

10k

Ticket£30
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Silverstone Run Fest
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 24 Nov 2024

3. Silverstone Run Fest

Location

Silverstone

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£15 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧