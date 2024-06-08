All Events
10k Runs in Portsmouth

5 events found
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

1. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

2. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £41
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Guided 10k Pub Run

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

3. Guided 10k Pub Run

Location

New Alresford, Hampshire

Running

10k

Ticket£12.50
Booking perks
Heart
Wittering Beach Run

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

4. Wittering Beach Run

Location

West Wittering, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(160 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Heart
Brutal @ Bordon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

5. Brutal @ Bordon

Location

Whitehill, Hampshire

Running

10k

Ticket£19.88 – £21.38
Heart
