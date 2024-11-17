All Events
Running Events
10k Runs
South East
Southampton
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
10k Runs in Southampton
5 events found
Booked 16 times this week
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
1. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Southampton
10k and more
£5 – £41
Booking perksRoad
Booked 8 times this week
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
2. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
4.6
(56 reviews)
£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 7 times this week
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
3. Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Southampton, Southampton
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
£5 – £26
Booking perks
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
4. Guided 10k Pub Run
New Alresford, Hampshire
10k
£12.50
Booking perks
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. Brutal - Ower Challenge
Copythorne, Hampshire
10k
£11.25 – £26.25
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events