All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
South East
ChevronRight
Southampton
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
10k
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Southampton

5 events found
RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

1. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £41
Booking perksRoad
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

2. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

3. Southampton Running Festival June 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
Guided 10k Pub Run

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

4. Guided 10k Pub Run

Location

New Alresford, Hampshire

Running

10k

Ticket£12.50
Booking perks
Heart
Brutal - Ower Challenge

Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. Brutal - Ower Challenge

Location

Copythorne, Hampshire

Running

10k

Ticket£11.25 – £26.25
Heart
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events
1
image
🇬🇧