5k (or 3.1miles) is London's most popular distance for running events. There are Parkrun races across the city every weekend, which help to get the local community together, shake off the hangovers, or seek a new PB. There are over 50 locations in London for you to find a Parkrun, so it's easy to find a 5k event near you. 5k races are often hugely enjoyable, getting friends, family, kids, and even dogs involved! Fun runs always have a great atmosphere, and give you an opportunity to get into your favourite fancy dress, and get covered in coloured paint, bubbles, or mud. If you're just starting out as a runner, this is a great distance for either maintaining fitness or building towards longer challenges. Beginners should aim to run a 5k in under 30 minutes, and more regular runners can set themselves a challenge of finishing in under 20 minutes. Running festivals, such as the Richmond RunFest are popular events, where there are often 5k events so that anyone can get involved.
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
1. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
2. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
4. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024
5. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
London, Greater London
5k
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
6. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
7. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(68 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
8. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
9. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
10. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
11. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
(649 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
12. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024
13. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
14. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024
15. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k
(47 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
16. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
17. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
18. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(141 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
19. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(79 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
20. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(126 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
21. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June
London, Greater London
10k, 5k
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
22. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
23. Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
24. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
London, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
25. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Richmond, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(29 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
26. Battersea Spring Run Festival
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
27. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
28. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Greater London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(22 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
29. The Cobham Festival of Running
Cobham, Surrey
10k, 5k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
30. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(30 reviews)
Wednesday, 15 May 2024
31. RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(25 reviews)
Wednesday, 22 May 2024
32. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
33. RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
34. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
35. Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(14 reviews)
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
36. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park - June
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(32 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
37. Hampstead Heath 10k, 5k & Fun Run Trail
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(119 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
38. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June
Richmond, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
39. Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(63 reviews)
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
40. Chase the Sun Battersea Park - June 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
41. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
Wednesday, 26 Jun 2024
42. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park 5k & 10k – June
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
43. RunThrough Regent's Park 5k & 10k - June
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(131 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
44. RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
45. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(33 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
46. RunThrough Olympic Park 5k & 10k – July
London, Greater London
10k, 5k
(41 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
47. RunThrough Regent's Park 5k & 10k - July
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(137 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Jul 2024
48. Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - July 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(17 reviews)
You can find 5ks being run on a Saturday morning in most parks across the city. However, large scale events and fun runs will often include a 5k in their roster. The 5k is for everyone, people join in to walk, run or just to dress up and have fun. You'll even find running legends such as Mo Farah loving the 5k distance. 5ks come in many guises, you'll be able to find night runs, colour runs, fun runs and charity runs at all times of the year.
What are the best 5k events?
London life can be busy, if you feel you've been cooped up in the office for far too long, then a 5k is a good place to start. A summer 5k series to encourage you to get out of that office chair and into the parks, it can also get quite competitive. If you'd rather an emphasis on fun, join a Where's Wally run on Clapham Common and help Wally blend in by dressing up in your red and white stripes. If it's coming towards the end of summer but you want to prolong the festival vibes then larger events have their own 5ks and 10ks in London to keeping the party going.
What is the average time to run a 5k?
The fastest in the world can finish in under 14 minutes, but these guys are seriously quick. The running community would consider anything under 28 minutes to be a very good time for one of these events. This requires you to run consistently at 9 minutes per mile. Definitely achievable, but you'll have to train for it. On the other hand, walking it is fine too, and this can take up to an hour. Set yourself some goals ahead of the race and go smash them.
How long should I train for a 5k?
This really depends on your goals, fitness and motivation. Take a look at our 6 week 5k training plan, this will give you an idea of the training challenge ahead of you. It also has different options depending on what you want to achieve. Even if you've run a lot in the past, we definitely recommend building up to an event with training - it'll help you push towards a competitive time and minimise the risk of injury.