All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
5k Runs
ChevronRight
London
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
5k
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in London

5k (or 3.1miles) is London's most popular distance for running events. There are Parkrun races across the city every weekend, which help to get the local community together, shake off the hangovers, or seek a new PB. There are over 50 locations in London for you to find a Parkrun, so it's easy to find a 5k event near you. 5k races are often hugely enjoyable, getting friends, family, kids, and even dogs involved! Fun runs always have a great atmosphere, and give you an opportunity to get into your favourite fancy dress, and get covered in coloured paint, bubbles, or mud. If you're just starting out as a runner, this is a great distance for either maintaining fitness or building towards longer challenges. Beginners should aim to run a 5k in under 30 minutes, and more regular runners can set themselves a challenge of finishing in under 20 minutes. Running festivals, such as the Richmond RunFest are popular events, where there are often 5k events so that anyone can get involved.

106 events found
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Booked 241 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

1. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£31.67 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Booked 181 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

2. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(96 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
Booked 116 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
Booked 103 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

4. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(152 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
Booked 93 times this week

Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024

5. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 83 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

6. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
Booked 81 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

7. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(68 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Booked 64 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

8. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
Booked 52 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

9. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
Booked 59 times this week

Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

10. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

11. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
Booked 36 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

12. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
Booked 33 times this week

Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024

13. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

14. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
Booked 17 times this week

Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024

15. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(47 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Booked 27 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

16. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

17. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
Booked 28 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

18. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(141 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
Booked 17 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

19. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(79 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

20. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(126 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June
Booked 19 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

21. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.8

(66 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

22. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

23. Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

24. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £48
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 4 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

25. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.6

(29 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Battersea Spring Run Festival
Booked 12 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

26. Battersea Spring Run Festival

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£3 – £25
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

27. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, half marathon

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

28. Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The Cobham Festival of Running
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

29. The Cobham Festival of Running

Location

Cobham, Surrey

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

30. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(30 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May
Booked 4 times this week

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

31. RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.4

(25 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
Booked 6 times this week

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

32. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(49 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

33. RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

34. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

35. Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(14 reviews)

Ticket£30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park - June
Booked 11 times this week

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

36. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(32 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Hampstead Heath 10k, 5k & Fun Run Trail
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

37. Hampstead Heath 10k, 5k & Fun Run Trail

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

38. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.3

(36 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

39. Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Chase the Sun Battersea Park - June 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

40. Chase the Sun Battersea Park - June 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksFlat
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

41. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park 5k & 10k – June
Booked 4 times this week

Wednesday, 26 Jun 2024

42. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park 5k & 10k – June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Regent's Park 5k & 10k - June
Booked 9 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

43. RunThrough Regent's Park 5k & 10k - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(131 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July
Booked 5 times this week

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

44. RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

45. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.3

(33 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Olympic Park 5k & 10k – July
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

46. RunThrough Olympic Park 5k & 10k – July

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(41 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Regent's Park 5k & 10k - July
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

47. RunThrough Regent's Park 5k & 10k - July

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(137 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - July 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Jul 2024

48. Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - July 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(17 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 106 events
1
2
3

About 5k events in London

You can find 5ks being run on a Saturday morning in most parks across the city. However, large scale events and fun runs will often include a 5k in their roster. The 5k is for everyone, people join in to walk, run or just to dress up and have fun. You'll even find running legends such as Mo Farah loving the 5k distance. 5ks come in many guises, you'll be able to find night runs, colour runs, fun runs and charity runs at all times of the year.

What are the best 5k events?

London life can be busy, if you feel you've been cooped up in the office for far too long, then a 5k is a good place to start. A summer 5k series to encourage you to get out of that office chair and into the parks, it can also get quite competitive. If you'd rather an emphasis on fun, join a Where's Wally run on Clapham Common and help Wally blend in by dressing up in your red and white stripes. If it's coming towards the end of summer but you want to prolong the festival vibes then larger events have their own 5ks and 10ks in London to keeping the party going.

What is the average time to run a 5k?

The fastest in the world can finish in under 14 minutes, but these guys are seriously quick. The running community would consider anything under 28 minutes to be a very good time for one of these events. This requires you to run consistently at 9 minutes per mile. Definitely achievable, but you'll have to train for it. On the other hand, walking it is fine too, and this can take up to an hour. Set yourself some goals ahead of the race and go smash them.

How long should I train for a 5k?

This really depends on your goals, fitness and motivation. Take a look at our 6 week 5k training plan, this will give you an idea of the training challenge ahead of you. It also has different options depending on what you want to achieve. Even if you've run a lot in the past, we definitely recommend building up to an event with training - it'll help you push towards a competitive time and minimise the risk of injury.

image
🇬🇧