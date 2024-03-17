🐣 Pay less with early bird access - Click to see our full list of early bird event offers
UK 5k Runs: 2024 - 2025

Image of people at 5k Runs in the United Kingdom
5k (or 3.1 miles) running events are some of the most inclusive events around. When you make your way to the start-line you’re going to find a true array of participants - from people who’ve just completed their couch to 5k training, to seasoned runners who are looking to topple their personal best. It’s people coming together for the sense of shared experience which makes these events so great and has been so central to organisers like Parkrun’s success. What better way to kickstart your weekend than by knocking off a 5k run around your local park? Even better, why not head down with a group of friends and grab a coffee or some brunch after. If a generic run sounds a bit bland for your liking then why not spice it up a bit, with a more unique style of event, like a colour run, a charity event, a night run, or even an alcohol-infused 5ks. Whatever it is you’re after, the inclusivity and variety of this category means that there is something for everyone.
Top 5k Runs in the UK

MK Festival of Running
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

MK Festival of Running

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

4.6

£10 – £34
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Cardiff, Cardiff

half marathon, 5k

£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

10 miles, 5k and more

£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Popular UK 5k Runs

About 5k events in the UK

There are a whole host 5k running events which take place up and down the UK. Generally, you’ll find that these events take place on Saturday mornings or during the long summer evenings, and are often staged in local parks or green-spaces. So, if you’ve got a park on your doorstep, keep an eye out for any local events coming up.

What are the best 5k events?

5ks are the place to have fun. Expect fancy dress, friendly runners and maybe even a charitable cause to bring people together. Cancer Research UK host over 100 races of 5-10k in the UK each year, with varying themes. If you are looking for a big atmosphere, larger events such as the Edinburgh Marathon Festival and the Bournemouth Marathon Festival host 5k and 10k races alongside their longer flagship events.

What is a good time for a 5k run?

Finishing times for a 5k vary widely depending on your goals and whether walking or running. Finishing in under 28 minutes would be considered a good time by much of the running community. This would require you to run at 9 minutes per mile (or better) for the duration of the race. The fastest competitors can finish a 5k in under 14 minutes, whereas those who prefer to walk can take up to an hour or more.

How long should I train for a 5k?

How hard you should train depends largely of your fitness levels and experience. Those who are running for the first time and don't regularly participate in other forms of exercise should take on a 5k training programme to prepare themselves for the race. This will lower the risk of injury and also help to keep you motivated. Take a look at our 6 week training plan to get you up to speed.

