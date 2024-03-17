From our partners
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Popular UK 5k Runs
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
Running GP Oulton Park - March
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(159 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(69 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024
2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
London, Greater London
5k
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(112 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
About 5k events in the UK
There are a whole host 5k running events which take place up and down the UK. Generally, you’ll find that these events take place on Saturday mornings or during the long summer evenings, and are often staged in local parks or green-spaces. So, if you’ve got a park on your doorstep, keep an eye out for any local events coming up.
What are the best 5k events?
5ks are the place to have fun. Expect fancy dress, friendly runners and maybe even a charitable cause to bring people together. Cancer Research UK host over 100 races of 5-10k in the UK each year, with varying themes. If you are looking for a big atmosphere, larger events such as the Edinburgh Marathon Festival and the Bournemouth Marathon Festival host 5k and 10k races alongside their longer flagship events.
What is a good time for a 5k run?
Finishing times for a 5k vary widely depending on your goals and whether walking or running. Finishing in under 28 minutes would be considered a good time by much of the running community. This would require you to run at 9 minutes per mile (or better) for the duration of the race. The fastest competitors can finish a 5k in under 14 minutes, whereas those who prefer to walk can take up to an hour or more.
How long should I train for a 5k?
How hard you should train depends largely of your fitness levels and experience. Those who are running for the first time and don't regularly participate in other forms of exercise should take on a 5k training programme to prepare themselves for the race. This will lower the risk of injury and also help to keep you motivated. Take a look at our 6 week training plan to get you up to speed.