5k Runs in Portsmouth
4 events found
Booked 263 times this week
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
1. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
2. Wittering Beach Run
West Wittering, West Sussex
5k, 10k and more
4.7
(160 reviews)
£25 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
3. Christmas Pud 5k
Gosport, Hampshire
5k
4.9
(53 reviews)
£5 – £10
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Monday, 21 Apr 2025
4. Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile
Gosport, Hampshire
5k and more
£5 – £10
Booking perks
