All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
5k Runs
ChevronRight
South East
ChevronRight
Portsmouth
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in Portsmouth

4 events found
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Booked 263 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

1. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Wittering Beach Run

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

2. Wittering Beach Run

Location

West Wittering, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(160 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Heart
Christmas Pud 5k

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

3. Christmas Pud 5k

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £10
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Monday, 21 Apr 2025

4. Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £10
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events
1
image
🇬🇧