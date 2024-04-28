All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

5k Runs in Reading

5 events found
Croudace Festival 5k
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Running

5k

Ticket£17.50 – £19.50
Booking perks
Heart
FixAddiction 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.6

(7 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Ciderthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

Location

Hambleden, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£27 – £47
Trail
Heart
Henley Half Marathon

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Grim Challenge
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

Location

Aldershot, Hampshire

Running

5k

Star4.7

(374 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £32
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
