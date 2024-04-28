All Events
5k Runs in Reading
5 events found
Booked 7 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. Croudace Festival 5k
Basingstoke, Hampshire
5k
£17.50 – £19.50
Booking perks
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
2. FixAddiction 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
10k, 5k, half marathon
4.6
(7 reviews)
£22 – £25
Great atmosphereFlat road
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
3. Ciderthon
Hambleden, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, 5k
£27 – £47
Trail
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
4. Henley Half Marathon
Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
4.7
(17 reviews)
£10 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat road
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
5. Grim Challenge
Aldershot, Hampshire
5k
4.7
(374 reviews)
£26 – £32
Great atmosphereHilly trail
