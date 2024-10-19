All Events
5k Runs in Southampton

5 events found
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

£19 – £43
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

4.6

(56 reviews)

£18 – £50
Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

3. Southampton Running Festival June 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

£5 – £26
Christmas Pud 5k

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

Christmas Pud 5k

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k

4.9

(53 reviews)

£5 – £10
Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Monday, 21 Apr 2025

Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k and more

£5 – £10
