5k Runs in May 2022
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
2. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(72 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
3. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon
(82 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
4. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
5. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
6. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(141 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
7. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
8. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(79 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
9. RunThrough Northampton 10k & 5k
Northampton, Northamptonshire
10k, 5k and more
(153 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
10. Midweek Chasing Numbers 5
Egham, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
11. Legless 5k Beer Challenge
Timperley, Greater Manchester
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
12. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Morecambe, Lancashire
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
13. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
(123 reviews)
Friday, 10 May 2024
14. The All Nations 5k, 10k & Half Marathon Run
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
10k, 5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
15. The Cobham Festival of Running
Cobham, Surrey
10k, 5k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
16. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(30 reviews)
Wednesday, 15 May 2024
17. RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(25 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
18. Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Market Harborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
(73 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
19. The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
20. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
21. Hailsham Active Run
Hailsham, East Sussex
5k, 10k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
22. 3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k, 5k
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
23. The Birthday Run
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(24 reviews)
Wednesday, 22 May 2024
24. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
25. RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
26. Cocktail Run 2
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
27. Race For Men Salisbury
Salisbury, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
28. SunTime RunTime
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
29. Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k
Alnwick, Northumberland
10k, 5k and more
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
30. Whites Landscaping Staplehurst 5 & 10k
Staplehurst, Kent
5k, 10k
(67 reviews)
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
31. Run Dorney 5k & 10k Evening Runs - May
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
32. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Thursday, 30 May 2024
33. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Salford, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k and more
(82 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
34. Run With the Flo
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
35. The Barby Run
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
36. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - North West EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 2024 (New Date confirmed in October 2023)
Southport, Merseyside
10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
37. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
38. PHOENIX - The Neo Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 12 May 2024
39. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 25 May 2024
40. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
41. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 29 May 2024
42. Bexhill 5k Series - Race One
Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
43. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon