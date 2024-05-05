All Events
Running Events
5k Runs
5k Runs in May 2022
Running
5k
Select month(s)
May
5k Runs in May 2022

43 events found
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 5 May 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024
Saturday, 25 May 2024

Saturday, 25 May 2024

2. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(72 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

3. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star3.8

(82 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024
Saturday, 11 May 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024

4. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

5. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(179 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
Saturday, 18 May 2024

Saturday, 18 May 2024

6. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(141 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Saturday, 18 May 2024

Saturday, 18 May 2024

7. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
Saturday, 25 May 2024

Saturday, 25 May 2024

8. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(79 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
RunThrough Northampton 10k & 5k
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024

9. RunThrough Northampton 10k & 5k

Location

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(153 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Midweek Chasing Numbers 5

Friday, 3 May 2024

10. Midweek Chasing Numbers 5

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star3.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Legless 5k Beer Challenge
Saturday, 4 May 2024

Saturday, 4 May 2024

11. Legless 5k Beer Challenge

Location

Timperley, Greater Manchester

Running

5k

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

12. Morecambe Half Marathon & 5k

Location

Morecambe, Lancashire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£7 – £30
Booking perks
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

13. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(123 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The All Nations 5k, 10k & Half Marathon Run
Friday, 10 May 2024

Friday, 10 May 2024

14. The All Nations 5k, 10k & Half Marathon Run

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

10k, 5k

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksFlat road
The Cobham Festival of Running
Saturday, 11 May 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024

15. The Cobham Festival of Running

Location

Cobham, Surrey

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(22 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

16. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(30 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May
Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

17. RunThrough Chase the Sun Clapham Common 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.4

(25 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Saturday, 18 May 2024

Saturday, 18 May 2024

18. Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Location

Market Harborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(73 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Saturday, 18 May 2024

Saturday, 18 May 2024

19. The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

20. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Hailsham Active Run
Sunday, 19 May 2024

Sunday, 19 May 2024

21. Hailsham Active Run

Location

Hailsham, East Sussex

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(31 reviews)

Ticket£2 – £19
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run

Sunday, 19 May 2024

22. 3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k, 5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£4.95 – £20.80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
The Birthday Run

Sunday, 19 May 2024

23. The Birthday Run

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

24. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(49 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024

25. RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids' Race - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Cocktail Run 2

Sunday, 26 May 2024

26. Cocktail Run 2

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perks
Race For Men Salisbury
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024

27. Race For Men Salisbury

Location

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£7 – £23.40
Booking perks
SunTime RunTime
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024

28. SunTime RunTime

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024

29. Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k

Location

Alnwick, Northumberland

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Whites Landscaping Staplehurst 5 & 10k
Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024

30. Whites Landscaping Staplehurst 5 & 10k

Location

Staplehurst, Kent

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(67 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Dorney 5k & 10k Evening Runs - May
Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

31. Run Dorney 5k & 10k Evening Runs - May

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksFlat
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

32. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Thursday, 30 May 2024

Thursday, 30 May 2024

33. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(82 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run With the Flo

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

34. Run With the Flo

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
The Barby Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

35. The Barby Run

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Flat trail
MacTuff Really Muddy Run - North West EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 2024 (New Date confirmed in October 2023)

Sunday, 5 May 2024

36. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - North West EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 2024 (New Date confirmed in October 2023)

Location

Southport, Merseyside

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Saturday, 4 May 2024

37. PHOENIX - May the 4th Be With You

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

38. PHOENIX - The Neo Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksTrail
PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

39. PHOENIX - VE Day - Military Series Run

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Saturday, 25 May 2024

40. PHOENIX - We're All Mad Here

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Sunday, 26 May 2024

41. PHOENIX - Alice in Runderland

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Bexhill 5k Series - Race One

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

42. Bexhill 5k Series - Race One

Location

Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex

Running

5k

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perksRoad
PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

43. PHOENIX - Run with the Ro

Location

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
